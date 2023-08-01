Global ETS Receives Prestigious Manufacturer of the Year Award, Acknowledging Outstanding Contributions of CEO Dan Tang and Technical Advisor Cong Xu

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ETS, the world's leading provider of IC automated electronic test systems, has recently been honored with the prestigious 2023 Manufacturer of the Year award by the Bay Area Manufacturers Association. This accolade not only recognizes the company's outstanding achievements but also highlights the significant contributions of its founder and CEO, Dan Tang, as well as its strategic technical advisor, Cong Xu, in the development and manufacturing of this automated testing equipment.



As a key driving force behind the automated testing equipment, Dan Tang has demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical insight in guiding the team. His industry experience and sense of mission have fueled the company's innovative capabilities, enabling Global ETS to design and manufacture IC automated electronic test systems with exceptional performance to meet the ever-changing needs of customers.

In this process, Cong Xu, a technical advisor from USF, has played a crucial role. As an experienced technical expert, he has provided valuable guidance and strategic collaboration to Global ETS, empowering the company to achieve technological innovation and excellence in quality. Cong Xu's professional insights and deep knowledge have provided technical support to Global ETS' products, ensuring its competitive edge in the electronic testing industry.

As a Ph.D. candidate specializing in digital signal processing, Mr. Xu’s research focuses on hybrid artificial intelligence, chip testing, and acoustic digital twin systems. He has made significant contributions to the semiconductor industry, particularly in chip counterfeiting detection. Additionally, his speeches at the University of Maryland highlighted his expertise in real-time aging detection of semiconductor devices and the application of deep learning and evolutionary algorithms. Mr. Xu's accomplishments demonstrate his exceptional abilities, innovative thinking, and potential for further advancements in his field.

This prestigious Manufacturer of the Year award from the Bay Area Manufacturers Association further validates Global ETS' exceptional performance in the field of automated testing equipment. The company's innovative solutions and outstanding quality have gained wide recognition in the industry, earning it a reputation and market share.

Through the leadership of Dan Tang and the strategic collaboration with Cong Xu as a technical advisor, Global ETS continues to drive technological advancements and market development in the electronic testing field. Their talents and contributions have not only helped the company achieve business success but also set a benchmark for the entire industry, providing customers with efficient and intelligent testing solutions.

Global ETS will continue to be dedicated to driving innovation and development in the electronic testing industry to meet the evolving needs of customers. Their award-winning achievements and ongoing efforts will bring more business opportunities to the company and further solidify its position as an industry leader.

