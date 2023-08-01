THOR Industries Announces Key Leadership Changes at KZ RV, Heartland RV and Dutchmen RV

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) announced a change in key leadership positions at several of its operating companies. Effective August 1, 2023, Ryan Juday will assume the role of President of KZ Recreational Vehicles and Kyle Kwasny will assume the role of President of Heartland RV.



Both Juday, who has been with THOR for 23 years, and Kwasny, who is a 19-year industry veteran, are seasoned leaders with proven track records. Juday most recently served as President of THOR operating company Heartland RV and Kwasny most recently served as President of THOR operating company Dutchmen RV.

“The depth and experience of the leadership teams across the THOR family of companies sets us apart from the rest of the RV industry and positions us to make essential moves when it’s in the best interest of the operating companies and their dealers to do so,” stated Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. “Experience and fit within an organization are essential to long term success in our industry. These two moves mark an important step in aligning two of our talented leaders with the vison of each of our operating companies.”

“When KZ tragically lost its President, Aram Koltookian, it required a comprehensive evaluation of talent across the enterprise to find the best leader for KZ’s future. Ryan Juday is that leader,” Martin continued. “Ryan is a proven winner and has been a key leader at THOR since he rose to a leadership position at THOR operating company Keystone RV, and ultimately became President at Heartland RV. Ryan’s leadership is ideally suited for KZ because of its strong history of nurturing long-term relationships with key dealer partners and building quality products.”

“Kyle Kwasny has done an outstanding job building industry-leading brands at Dutchmen RV, while staying focused on quality,” shared Martin. “Kyle’s data-driven approach to the long-term success of the business makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Heartland RV Company which includes Heartland RV, DRV, and CRV,” explained Martin.

Dutchmen RV will continue to operate as a division of Keystone RV and will be led by Keystone RV’s President, Jeff Runnels.

“Each one of our family of companies is at a different stage in their operational journey. One of the strengths of THOR is our great team members and our ability to place the right talent in the right position, at the right time. Combined, these moves position our companies to excel into the future,” concluded Martin.

