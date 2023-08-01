AT&T investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; September 26, 2023 Deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T ) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased AT&T securities from March 1, 2020 and July 26, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles on July 9, July 10, and July 26, 2023, exposing AT&T's ownership of toxic lead cables across the United States. The investigation revealed that these cables pose health and environmental hazards. As a result of these revelations, AT&T's stock price experienced significant declines, affecting investors. On July 17, 2023, analysts downgraded AT&T due to the lead cables issue, further impacting the company's stock price. A class-action complaint was filed against AT&T, alleging that the company and its executives made false and misleading statements, failing to disclose the risks associated with the lead-covered cables, which harmed employees, non-employees, and communities.

