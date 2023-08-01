U.S. Navy Bronze Medal Sets Sail on August 8

Washington, DC, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the U.S. Navy Bronze Medal on August 8 at noon EDT. This is the bronze version of the U.S. Navy Silver Medal issued through the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Series that honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Like its silver counterpart, designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Navy. The obverse (heads) depicts the U.S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones cutting through the water while the USS Constitution sails behind it. An F-18 Hornet formation flies by, leaving smoke trails in the sky, paying honor to both ships. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES NAVY” and “DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP,” the latter spoken by mortally wounded Commander James Lawrence to his crew on the USS Chesapeake during the War of 1812. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Jay M. Kushwara.

The reverse (tails) features a line of sailors manning the rail while the American flag flies in the background. The inscriptions are the Navy's core values, “HONOR,” “COURAGE,” and “COMMITMENT.” AIP Designer Steve Ferris created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The medals in the Armed Forces Bronze Medal Program are 1.500 inches in diameter and are struck in 95 percent copper and five percent zinc.

The U.S. Navy Bronze Medal is priced at $20. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/us-navy-bronze-medal-MNVS.html/ (product code MNVS). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals/.

These products are also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include one ounce medals honoring the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Space Force.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. United States Mint numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 8, 2023, at noon EDT.

