Amplify Energy Announces Closing of New Revolving Credit Facility

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of a new senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility with Keybanc Capital Markets Inc., Cadence Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank, N.A. as joint lead arrangers and KeyBank National Association as the administrative agent (the "New Credit Facility"). The New Credit Facility replaces in full the Company’s existing senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility.



The initial borrowing base under the facility is $150 million with elected commitments of $135 million. The borrowing base will be redetermined on a semi-annual basis with the next redetermination expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023. After closing the New Credit Facility on July 31, 2023, Amplify had total net debt of $113 million, with $120 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and $7 million of cash on hand, and Amplify’s liquidity was $22 million.

Certain key terms and conditions under the New Credit Facility include:

A maturity date of July 31, 2027;

The loans shall bear interest at a rate per annum equal to (i) adjusted SOFR or (ii) an adjusted base rate, plus an applicable margin based on a utilization ratio of the lesser of the borrowing base and the aggregate commitments. The applicable margin ranges from 2.00% to 3.00% for adjusted base rate borrowings, and 3.00% to 4.00% for adjusted SOFR borrowings;

The unused commitments under the New Credit Facility will accrue a commitment fee of 0.50%, payable quarterly in arrears; and

Certain financial covenants, including the maintenance of (i) a net debt leverage ratio not to exceed 3.00 to 1.00, determined as of the last day of each fiscal quarter for the four fiscal-quarter period then ending and (ii) a current ratio of not less than 1.00 to 1.00, determined as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, in each case commencing with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Despite a challenging credit market, we are pleased to announce we have successfully closed a new credit facility. This facility will provide ample liquidity for the Company, while providing us with the flexibility to pursue value-enhancing initiatives. We would especially like to express our appreciation for the support from KeyBank and the syndicate of lenders, and we look forward to a strong, long-lasting partnership.”

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “outlook,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expectations of plans, goals, strategies (including measures to implement strategies), objectives and anticipated results with respect thereto. These statements address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including things such as projections of results of operations, plans for growth, goals, future capital expenditures, competitive strengths, references to future intentions and other such references. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These include risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things: the ongoing impact of the Incident, the Company’s evaluation and implementation of strategic alternatives; the Company’s ability to satisfy debt obligations; the Company’s need to make accretive acquisitions or substantial capital expenditures to maintain its declining asset base, including the existence of unanticipated liabilities or problems relating to acquired or divested business or properties; volatility in the prices for oil, natural gas and NGLs; the Company’s ability to access funds on acceptable terms, if at all, because of the terms and conditions governing the Company’s indebtedness, including financial covenants; general political and economic conditions, globally and in the jurisdictions in which we operate, including escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the potential destabilizing effect such conflict may pose for the European continent or the global oil and natural gas markets and effects of inflation; the impact of legislation and governmental regulations, including those related to climate change and hydraulic fracturing; and the occurrence or threat of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any government response to such occurrence or threat. Please read the Company’s filings with the SEC, including “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.

Contacts

Jim Frew – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan – Director, Finance and Treasurer

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com