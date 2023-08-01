Weyco Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) (“we,” “our,” “us” and the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023

Consolidated net sales were $67.0 million, down 10% compared to record second-quarter sales of $74.4 million in 2022. Consolidated gross earnings increased to 43.3% of net sales compared to 40.0% of net sales in last year’s second quarter, due mainly to higher gross margins in our North American wholesale segment. Earnings from operations rose 18% to $6.7 million, from $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net earnings were a second-quarter record of $4.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, up 8% over our previous record of $4.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, last year.

North American Wholesale Segment

Net sales in our wholesale segment were $51.5 million, down 13% compared to record sales of $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Sales were lower across all our major brands due to reduced demand in 2023 following record growth in 2022. Net sales of the Stacy Adams, Florsheim, BOGS and Nunn Bush brands declined 17%, 11%, 35%, and 1%, respectively, for the quarter.

Wholesale gross earnings were 37.0% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 33.7% of net sales last year. Gross margins improved as a result of selling price increases implemented in 2022 to address higher costs. Wholesale selling and administrative expenses totaled $13.7 million for the quarter, compared to $15.7 million last year, which constituted 27% of net sales in both periods. Wholesale operating earnings rose to $5.4 million for the quarter, up 28% compared to $4.2 million last year.

North American Retail Segment

Net sales in our retail segment were a second-quarter record of $7.6 million, up 3% compared to our previous record of $7.4 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes across all our e-commerce websites.

Retail gross earnings as a percent of net sales were 66.2% and 67.4% in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Selling and administrative expenses for the retail segment totaled $4.0 million for the quarter compared to $3.9 million last year. As a percent of net sales, retail selling and administrative expenses were 52% in both 2023 and 2022. Retail operating earnings were $1.1 million in both the second quarters of 2023 and 2022.

Other

Our other operations consist of our retail and wholesale businesses in Australia, South Africa, and Asia Pacific (collectively, “Florsheim Australia”). Net sales of Florsheim Australia totaled $7.9 million, down slightly compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. In local currency, Florsheim Australia’s net sales were up 7% for the quarter, with sales up in both its retail and wholesale businesses. The decrease in sales in U.S. dollars was due to the weakening of the Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar compared to last year.

Florsheim Australia’s gross earnings were 62.4% of net sales compared to 61.3% of net sales in last year’s second quarter. Its operating earnings were $276,000 for the quarter versus $365,000 last year. This decrease was primarily due to lower operating earnings in Asia.

“Sales eased during the second quarter, after 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 exhibited record-breaking growth,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO. “Our results reflect what is happening in the larger retail environment, as retailers are well-stocked with inventory. Despite the reduction in sales, we achieved record bottom-line earnings for the quarter, as efforts to improve gross margins and contain selling and administrative expenses continued to pay off. As we move into the second half of the year, we face headwinds going up against last year’s record third and fourth quarter results, which were lifted by pipeline fill and strong consumer demand. We remain focused on investing in and developing our core brands for success over the long-run.”

On August 1, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to all shareholders of record on August 25, 2023, payable September 29, 2023.

Conference Call Details :

About Weyco Group:

Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in certain other international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause our results to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of inflation generally and, specifically, increases in our costs for materials, labor and other manufacturing inputs, a slow down or contraction in the overall U.S. or Australian economies, our ability to successfully market and sell our products in a highly competitive industry and in view of changing and unpredictable consumer trends, our ability to successfully procure our products from independent manufacturers on a timely basis, consumer acceptance of products and other factors affecting retail market conditions, increased interest rates, the uncertain impact of the war in Ukraine and the related economic and other sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 13, 2023, which are incorporated herein by reference. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 67,014 $ 74,359 $ 153,308 $ 155,719 Cost of sales 38,007 44,589 87,139 96,821 Gross earnings 29,007 29,770 66,169 58,898 Selling and administrative expenses 22,307 24,105 49,083 47,802 Earnings from operations 6,700 5,665 17,086 11,096 Interest income 190 89 329 180 Interest expense (132) (11) (517) (12) Other (expense) income, net (168) 181 (298) 175 Earnings before provision for income taxes 6,590 5,924 16,600 11,439 Provision for income taxes 1,726 1,429 4,291 2,891 Net earnings $ 4,864 $ 4,495 $ 12,309 $ 8,548 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,440 9,549 9,461 9,572 Diluted 9,542 9,664 9,625 9,655 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 1.30 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 1.28 $ 0.89 Cash dividends declared (per share) $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 Comprehensive income $ 5,210 $ 3,430 $ 12,448 $ 8,158





WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,962 $ 16,876 Investments, at fair value 109 107 Marketable securities, at amortized cost 1,097 1,385 Accounts receivable, net 34,176 53,298 Income tax receivable 3,019 945 Inventories 103,857 127,976 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,496 5,870 Total current assets 167,716 206,457 Marketable securities, at amortized cost 6,410 7,123 Deferred income tax benefits 1,012 1,038 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,874 28,812 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,976 13,428 Goodwill 12,317 12,317 Trademarks 33,618 33,618 Other assets 24,105 23,827 Total assets $ 287,028 $ 326,620 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Short-term borrowings $ 2,570 $ 31,136 Accounts payable 5,659 14,946 Dividend payable - 2,290 Operating lease liabilities 4,148 4,026 Accrued liabilities 9,866 15,137 Total current liabilities 22,243 67,535 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,622 8,530 Long-term pension liability 15,751 15,523 Operating lease liabilities 9,855 10,661 Other long-term liabilities 478 466 Total liabilities 56,949 102,715 Common stock 9,529 9,584 Capital in excess of par value 70,971 70,475 Reinvested earnings 169,633 164,039 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,054) (20,193) Total equity 230,079 223,905 Total liabilities and equity $ 287,028 $ 326,620



