NeoGames Appoints Robert Wesley as VP of North American Customer Development

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, has significantly enhanced its senior leadership team in North America following the appointment of Robert Wesley as the company’s new Vice President of North American Customer Development, effective August 1.



Wesley joins NeoGames after 25 successful years at the Virginia Lottery, where over the course of his tenure, he held a number of significant positions, with his most recent being Deputy Executive Director of Lottery. Under his leadership, Virginia’s iLottery program became the top performing U.S. jurisdiction in less than 3 years from initial launch. In addition, overall lottery sales grew by 23% in the most recently completed fiscal year.

In his new position, Wesley will draw on his many years of experience to serve as a resource to lotteries throughout North America which are interested in enhancing their interactive experience. He will also assist and support NeoGames’ existing customer base with best practices in the delivery and growth of their iLottery programs and products.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: “Rob is hugely respected within the lottery industry and has an incredible track record of delivering iLottery growth during his time with Virginia Lottery. As we have consistently demonstrated, our iLottery offering is the industry leader and we want the right people to drive our efforts as we look to accelerate our customers’ success. Rob joining NeoGames is a major coup and sharing his expertise with our customers will undoubtedly help to effectively grow their businesses.”

Robert Wesley, Vice President of North American Customer Development at NeoGames, said: “It is a thrill to join NeoGames and work with such an impressive portfolio of lottery partners. The North American iLottery market is one that continues to grow rapidly and NeoGames is in a prime position to support lotteries who are interested in enhancing the interactive experience they offer. I am excited by the new challenges that lie ahead and look forward to sharing my expertise with the NeoGames team and our lottery partners.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

