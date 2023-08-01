Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt.



“We delivered a very strong quarter operationally, with GAAP leasing spreads of 32.2% on new leases and 16.2% on renewal leases, revenue increasing by 4.2% and occupancy rising to 93.3%. This extends our track record to 5 consecutive quarters with over 17% increases in combined GAAP leases spreads. Litigation expenses reduced FFO per share for the quarter by approximately $0.03. Our revision to full year FFO guidance reflects litigation expense projections for the balance of the year.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $36.5 million versus $35.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $11.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, versus $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of the gain on sale of properties and higher property net operating income, partially offset by higher litigation and interest expenses.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.21 versus $0.25 for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of higher litigation and interest expenses, offset partially by increased property net operating income.

EBITDAre remained steady at $19.2 million for both quarters ending June 2023 and 2022.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 0.4% to $22.6 million versus 22.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Whitestone is reiterating the 2.5% - 4.5% 2023 Same Store NOI growth guidance primarily because of visibility on leases already in place.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 4.9% to $22.78, compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2022 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 93.3% 91.5% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 96.9% 95.5% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 91.2% 89.2% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change 0.4% 8.0% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 18.7% 17.4% New Leases 32.2% 15.6% Renewal Leases 16.2% 17.6% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 27 34 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $12.0 $13.0 Number of Renewal Leases 58 56 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $14.5 $16.1

Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of June 30, 2023, Whitestone had total debt of $650.5 million, along with capacity and availability of $98.5 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On May 16, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2023, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04 in July, August and September of 2023.

2023 Full Year Guidance

The Company has updated its 2023 full-year guidance for net income attributable to Whitestone REIT and FFO per share to include the impact of the second quarter operating results and higher estimated litigation costs. The guidance update is as follows:

2023 Revised Guidance 2023 Original Guidance (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $21,500 - $23,600 $14,400 - $16,500 FFO (1) $45,750 - $47,850 $48,300 - $50,400 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.43 - $0.47 $0.29 - $0.33 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $0.90 - $0.94 $0.95 - $0.99 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 2.5% - 4.5% 2.5% – 4.5% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.75% - 1.50% 0.75% – 1.50% General and administrative expense $20,200 - $20,700 $19,200 - $19,700 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership $ (1,400) - $ (1,600) $0 Gain on sale of properties $9,621 $0 Interest expense $31,700 - $33,200 $31,700 - $33,200 Ending occupancy 93.5% - 94.5% 93.5% - 94.5% Net Debt to EBITDAre Ratio (3) 7.7X - 7.3X 7.3X - 6.9X





(1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the "FFO per diluted share and OP unit" reconciliation table. (2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods. (3) Fourth quarter annualized EBITDAre.

Portfolio Statistics

As of June 30, 2023, Whitestone wholly owned 56 Community-Centered Properties™ with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 56 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 29 properties in Texas, 26 in Arizona and 1 in Illinois. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (5), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (12), Phoenix (26), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,466 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 A.M Eastern Time / 7:00 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. Conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website.

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:

Supplemental Financial Information

The second quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com. The earnings release and supplemental data package will also be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (713) 435-2219.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy, the real estate industry in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston and Phoenix metropolitan area makes us susceptible to local economic downturns, natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change, increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters, financial institution disruption; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; the extent to which our estimates regarding Pillarstone REIT Operating Partnership LP's financial condition and results of operations differ from actual results; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Management uses FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income (loss) alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,224,195 $ 1,199,041 Accumulated depreciation (218,007 ) (208,286 ) Total real estate assets 1,006,188 990,755 Investment in real estate partnership 33,574 34,826 Cash and cash equivalents 2,927 6,166 Restricted cash 122 189 Escrows and acquisition deposits 22,292 12,827 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 27,027 25,570 Receivable due from related party 1,436 1,377 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 12,854 12,697 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 11,945 7,838 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,471 10,522 Total assets $ 1,128,836 $ 1,102,767 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 650,024 $ 625,427 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 30,571 36,154 Payable due to related party 1,577 1,561 Tenants' security deposits 8,403 8,428 Dividends and distributions payable 6,020 6,008 Finance lease liabilities 729 735 Total liabilities 697,324 678,313 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 49,519,919 and 49,422,716 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 626,022 624,785 Accumulated deficit (209,087 ) (212,366 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,453 5,980 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 425,438 418,448 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,074 6,006 Total equity 431,512 424,454 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,128,836 $ 1,102,767





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (1)Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 16,889 $ 16,828 Accrued rents and other recoveries 22,741 22,103 Allowance for doubtful accounts (13,729 ) (13,822 ) Other receivables 1,126 461 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 27,027 $ 25,570 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 93 $ 124 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 98 $ 129





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rental(1) $ 36,241 $ 34,663 $ 71,738 $ 68,471 Management, transaction, and other fees 219 334 573 649 Total revenues 36,460 34,997 72,311 69,120 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,360 7,862 16,206 15,772 Operating and maintenance 6,899 6,211 12,985 11,936 Real estate taxes 4,767 4,987 9,475 9,354 General and administrative 5,175 5,182 10,259 8,231 Total operating expenses 25,201 24,242 48,925 45,293 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,260 6,234 16,163 12,295 Gain on sale of properties (9,621 ) — (9,621 ) — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 14 (10 ) 20 5 Interest, dividend and other investment income (18 ) (16 ) (38 ) (30 ) Total other expenses (income) (1,365 ) 6,208 6,524 12,270 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 12,624 4,547 16,862 11,557 Equity (deficit) in earnings of real estate partnership (1,034 ) (41 ) (1,252 ) 239 Provision for income tax (125 ) (100 ) (244 ) (201 ) Net Income 11,465 4,406 15,366 11,595 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 159 68 213 179 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 11,306 $ 4,338 $ 15,153 $ 11,416





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.22 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 49,426 49,147 49,425 49,147 Diluted 50,259 50,047 50,262 50,177 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 11,465 $ 4,406 $ 15,366 $ 11,595 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging activities 7,095 2,675 2,508 8,661 Comprehensive income 18,560 7,081 17,874 20,256 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 159 68 213 179 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 41 35 133 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 18,302 $ 6,972 $ 17,626 $ 19,944





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (1)Rental Rental revenues $ 26,519 $ 24,935 $ 52,259 $ 49,779 Recoveries 9,955 9,603 20,036 18,940 Bad debt (233 ) 125 (557 ) (248 ) Total rental $ 36,241 $ 34,663 $ 71,738 $ 68,471





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,366 $ 11,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,206 15,772 Amortization of deferred loan costs 550 548 Gain on sale of properties (9,621 ) — Loss on disposal of assets 20 5 Bad debt 557 247 Share-based compensation 1,480 (630 ) (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership 1,252 (239 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 51 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and acquisition deposits 3,982 651 Accrued rents and accounts receivable (2,014 ) (997 ) Receivable due from related party (59 ) (373 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (1,894 ) (1,402 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,430 708 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,586 ) (8,254 ) Payable due to related party 16 438 Tenants' security deposits (25 ) 244 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,711 18,313 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (25,455 ) — Additions to real estate (8,771 ) (7,196 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 13,447 — Reverse 1031 exchange (13,447 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (34,226 ) (7,196 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (11,826 ) (11,148 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (166 ) (175 ) Net proceeds from (payments of) credit facility 48,000 (5,000 ) Repayments of notes payable (26,504 ) (1,782 ) Repurchase of common shares (289 ) (278 ) Payment of finance lease liability (6 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,209 (18,383 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,306 ) (7,266 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,355 15,914 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 3,049 $ 8,648





(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Supplemental Disclosures

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 15,219 $ 11,790 Cash paid for taxes $ 435 $ 366 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 864 $ 25 Financed insurance premiums $ 3,002 $ 1,846 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 36 $ 32 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 11 $ 8 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 2,508 $ 8,661





June 30, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,927 $ 8,464 Restricted cash 122 184 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,049 $ 8,648





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO (NAREIT) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 11,306 $ 4,338 $ 15,153 $ 11,416 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,318 7,820 16,123 15,688 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2) 403 412 806 806 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 14 (10 ) 20 5 Gain on sale of properties (9,621 ) — (9,621 ) — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 159 68 213 179 FFO (NAREIT) $ 10,579 $ 12,628 $ 22,694 $ 28,094 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 10,579 $ 12,628 $ 22,694 $ 28,094 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 49,426 49,147 49,425 49,147 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 694 770 694 770 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 50,120 49,917 50,119 49,917 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 833 900 837 1,030 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 50,953 50,817 50,956 50,947 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.45 $ 0.56 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.45 $ 0.55





(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership. (2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of June 30, 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 11,306 $ 4,338 $ 15,153 $ 11,416 General and administrative expenses 5,175 5,182 10,259 8,231 Depreciation and amortization 8,360 7,862 16,206 15,772 (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) 1,034 41 1,252 (239 ) Interest expense 8,260 6,234 16,163 12,295 Interest, dividend and other investment income (18 ) (16 ) (38 ) (30 ) Provision for income taxes 125 100 244 201 Gain on sale of properties (9,621 ) — (9,621 ) — Management fee, net of related expenses — 29 16 81 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 14 (10 ) 20 5 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) 668 709 1,216 1,706 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 159 68 213 179 NOI $ 25,462 $ 24,537 $ 51,083 $ 49,617 Non-Same Store NOI (2) (901 ) (694 ) (1,694 ) (1,507 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (668 ) (709 ) (1,216 ) (1,706 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 23,893 23,134 48,173 46,404 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (995 ) (370 ) (1,433 ) (684 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (211 ) (236 ) (429 ) (453 ) Same Store lease termination fees (87 ) (13 ) (301 ) (22 ) Same Store NOI(3) $ 22,600 $ 22,515 $ 46,010 $ 45,245





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of June 30, 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated (equity) deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. (2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations.For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2022, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2022 and not sold before June 30, 2023, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 to the six months ended June 30, 2022, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2022 and not sold before June 30, 2023, but not included in discontinued operations. (3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2022, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2022 and not sold before June 30, 2023. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 to the six months ended June 30, 2022, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2022 and not sold before June 30, 2023. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 11,306 $ 4,338 $ 15,153 $ 11,416 Depreciation and amortization 8,360 7,862 16,206 15,772 Interest expense 8,260 6,234 16,163 12,295 Provision for income taxes 125 100 244 201 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 159 68 213 179 (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) 1,034 41 1,252 (239 ) EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership (1) (435 ) 564 (54 ) 1,431 Gain on sale of properties (9,621 ) — (9,621 ) — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 14 (10 ) 20 5 EBITDAre $ 19,202 $ 19,197 $ 39,576 $ 41,060





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of June 30, 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated (equity) deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.





