Vermont Academy and Mount Snow Academy Announce a Merger into Vermont Academy

Saxtons River, VT, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermont Academy (VA) and Mount Snow Academy (MSA) have announced that MSA is merging into Vermont Academy effective August 1, 2023. Following the merger, Vermont Academy will offer student-athletes the opportunity to pursue their passion for sports-on-snow while immersed in a comprehensive college preparatory academic program and community.

VA and MSA initiated their collaboration in 2020 and the strategic alignment was immediately clear. With the MSA location less than a mile from Mount Snow Resort, student athletes benefit from more time on snow and elite coaching and training from certified instructors while pursuing a rigorous academic curriculum. Vermont Academy’s alpine, free ski, and snowboard athletes will have the opportunity to live, study, and train at the Mount Snow Academy facility in Dover, VT for a winter trimester immersion experience.

Vermont Academy Head of School Dr. Jennifer L Zaccara notes, “Sports on snow have been a key part of Vermont Academy since Olympian Warren Chivers founded our ski programs in 1939. MSA and the Mount Snow Resort with its Carinthia Park provide convenient access to a world class mountain and facilities for training and competition and serve as a gateway to Vermont sports-on-snow for Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania families. MSA contributes elite, certified coaches, and a commitment to excellence in educating student athletes”.

Brian Suhadolc, Vice President, and General Manager of Mount Snow Resort adds, "We applaud the new partnership between MSA and VA and look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with the Academy.”

The Dover location will be renamed ‘Vermont Academy at Mount Snow’. In addition to serving VA students, the mountain campus will continue to host legacy winter season programs, the three-day weekend Jumpstart program, and camps. In the future, this location will offer new year-round outdoor adventure activities such as mountain biking, rock climbing and white-water activities.

Mount Snow Academy’s Head of School Peter Stokloza states, “This exciting merger with Vermont Academy will enhance and evolve the current MSA offerings and create new opportunities for athletes who are pursuing competitive snow sports. Vermont Academy’s broad curriculum, Center for Learning, advisory programs, and community culture provide an educational opportunity unsurpassed in the world of highly competitive sports-on snow programs, offering student athletes the best in education, athletic development, and training.”

Vermont Academy (VA) is a coeducational, independent boarding school serving 220+ students in grades 9 through 12, plus a postgraduate year. Vermont Academy provides a unique education for each student through challenging and rigorous academics, learning support, advising, and social-emotional learning. VA students learn to rely on their inner compass and can pursue adventurous ideas, genuine interests, and lifelong growth. Vermont Academy is located on a 400-acre campus in Saxtons River, Vermont.

Mount Snow Academy (MSA) is a high-level training program for aspiring and competitive alpine ski racers, freeskiers, and snowboarders. For over 50 years, their premier coaches have produced collegiate athletes, national team placements, and Olympic medalists. MSA’s athletes compete in the Southern Vermont Series (USASA) and the Southern Vermont Council (VARA)—two of the most competitive divisions in winter sports and train on snow six days a week, taking full advantage of Carinthia Park and Mount Snow, a world class Vail resort.

For more information, please contact Dr. Jennifer Zaccara, Head of School for Vermont Academy, or Peter Stokloza, Head of School for Mount Snow Academy. Both can be reached at mtsnow@vermontacademy.org

