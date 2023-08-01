National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter 2023.

Regarding the Company’s 2023 second quarter, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our continued expansion of sales and marketing resources over the past several quarters have been effective in building our sales pipeline. In the second quarter of 2023, we gained momentum in converting pipeline opportunities which resulted in a 53% increase in new sales compared to the second quarter of 2022. Sales have also been driven by consistent growth in our Human Understanding Program, with adoption through June 30, 2023, of 39 healthcare organizations. We have also focused on aligning our cost structure with business requirements based on our current level of revenue to increase operating margins. We realized improved operating margins in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter and will continue cost alignment changes to achieve margin expansion in future quarters.”

The Company’s Board of Directors maintained its capital allocation priorities of funding innovation and growth investments, including merger and acquisition activity, as well as internal projects, shareholder dividends and share repurchases during 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company funded $4.2 million for innovation and growth, $3.0 million for dividend payments, and $1.8 million for share repurchases.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended
June 30		  Six months ended
June 30		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
                 
Revenue $36,161  $37,292  $72,634  $75,734 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Direct  13,309   13,758   27,589   28,537 
Selling, general and administrative  11,966   10,748   23,750   21,397 
Depreciation and amortization  1,521   1,290   2,915   2,606 
Total operating expenses  26,796   25,796   54,254   52,540 
                 
Operating income  9,365   11,496   18,380   23,194 
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  273   14   523   19 
Interest expense  (192)  (318)  (433)  (635)
Other, net  (2  (128  (15  (81
                 
Total other income (expense)  79   (432)  75   (697)
                 
Income before income taxes  9,444   11,064   18,455   22,497 
                 
Provision for income taxes  2,171   2,742   4,219   5,636 
                 
Net income $7,273  $8,322  $14,236  $16,861 
                 
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:                
Basic Earnings Per Share $0.30  $0.33  $0.58  $0.67 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.29  $0.33  $0.58  $0.67 
                 
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:                
Basic  24,578   25,083   24,582   25,166 
Diluted  24,716   25,211   24,727   25,300 

 


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

  June 30,  December 31, 
20232022
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $22,496  $25,026 
Accounts receivable, net  11,891   14,461 
Other current assets  6,600   4,229 
Total current assets  40,987   43,716 
         
Property and equipment, net  22,609   17,248 
Goodwill  61,614   61,614 
Other, net  8,417   7,883 
Total assets $133,627  $130,461 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of notes payable  $4,606  $4,491 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  5,872   5,136 
Accrued compensation  4,578   4,551 
Deferred revenue  14,828   15,198 
Dividends payable  2,949   2,956 
Other current liabilities  903   1,085 
Total current liabilities  33,736   33,417 
         
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs  15,358   17,690 
Other non-current liabilities  6,783   7,321 
Total liabilities  55,877   58,428 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued  --   -- 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,963,119 in 2023 and 30,922,181 in 2022, outstanding 24,576,092 in 2023 and 24,628,173 in 2022  31   31 
Additional paid-in capital  176,646   175,453 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  (16,849  (25,184
         
Treasury stock  (82,078)  (78,267)
Total shareholders’ equity  77,750   72,033 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $133,627  $130,461 
           

