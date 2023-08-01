Axcient’s Rod Mathews Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Top 100 Executives List

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Rod Mathews, was named to the 2023 Top 100 Executives list in the Disruptors category by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company . This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named to this list demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.



“Axcient’s partners are thriving as they consolidate and modernize their Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) portfolios to grow their revenue and profitability, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to support them on their mission to Protect Everything™ for their clients,” said Mathews. “In the last twelve months, we have grown at an accelerating pace because MSPs are choosing Axcient. Thanks to CRN and our partners for the recognition as we continue to innovate and deliver reliable, easy-to-use BCDR solutions that enable our partners to cure data loss.”

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

To learn more about Axcient and its upcoming MSP Xperience event on October 12, please click here.

