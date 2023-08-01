Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Total Average Production of 33,719 BOPD, Up 10% from One Year Ago and Up 7% from Prior Quarter



Third Quarter-To-Date 2023 Total Average Production (1) of Approximately 35,300 BOPD

Colombia 2023 Development Campaign Complete - 21 Wells Drilled During First Half 2023



CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (“the Quarter”). All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest (“WI”) before royalties basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (“bbl”) and bbl per day (“BOPD”) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties. For per bbl amounts based on net after royalty (“NAR”) production, see Gran Tierra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed August 1, 2023.

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: “During the first half of 2023, Gran Tierra completed its development campaign with the drilling of 21 development wells in three of our major fields which have been producing oil at rates in line with and at times exceeding our expectations. Currently, our third quarter-to-date 2023 total average production levels stands at an impressive ~35,300 BOPD. Now that our development campaign has been completed, capital expenditures are expected to decrease significantly in the second half of 2023, which should allow the Company to focus on the generation of free cash flow.

Gran Tierra is pleased to provide a mid-year reserves update that we announced today in a separate press release. The positive results announced in the reserves update are a testament to the Company’s operational success and our in-country relationships that have allowed the Company to secure the Suroriente Block continuation agreement. We invite you to read the reserves update press release in its entirety.

Looking ahead, we are entering an exciting phase of growth. With the 2023 development campaign now completed, we are gearing up to drill exploration wells in Ecuador. This represents a promising opportunity for Gran Tierra to follow-up on existing exploration success achieved in Ecuador during 2022. Our Company's financial position remains robust, which gives us the flexibility to make strategic investments and seize opportunities that drive long-term value creation for our shareholders as they arise. We continue to focus on maximizing operational efficiency and managing costs effectively to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.

We are also pleased to announce that we plan to continue our investment in the protection and conservation of the Andean-Amazon rainforest in the Putumayo Basin of Colombia by extending our support to the NaturAmazonas project. The project, founded by Gran Tierra and world renowned non-governmental organization Conservation International, has grown into an alliance of public and private institutions working together to address the root causes of deforestation. We began our reforestation work nearly a decade ago because one of our longstanding goals is to leave the environment in a better condition than when we arrived. During the first 6 years of the project, Gran Tierra’s initial investment of $13 million has already produced impactful results that have benefited the environment and local communities, including the reforestation and restoration of over 1,400 hectares of land and the planting of over 1.2 million trees.”

Key Highlights of the Quarter:

Production: Gran Tierra’s total average production was 33,719 BOPD, an increase of 7% compared to first quarter 2023 ( “the Prior Quarter” ) and up 10% from second quarter 2022 ( “one year ago” ). Gran Tierra’s production in the Quarter was the Company’s highest quarterly average total production since the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s third quarter-to-date 2023 total average production (1) has been approximately 35,300 BOPD.

Quality and Transportation Discounts: The Company’s quality and transportation discount narrowed to $14.10 per bbl, down from $18.45 per bbl in the Prior Quarter and up from $13.00 per bbl one year ago. The Castilla oil differential narrowed to $9.41 per bbl, down from $15.17 per bbl in the Prior Quarter and up from $7.82 per bbl one year ago (Castilla is the benchmark for the Company’s Middle Magdalena Valley Basin oil production). The Vasconia differential narrowed to $5.53 per bbl, down from $7.87 per bbl in the Prior Quarter and up from $5.09 per bbl one year ago (Vasconia is the benchmark for the Company’s Putumayo Basin oil production). Differentials to Brent pricing have continued to narrow as 2023 has progressed. The current (1) Castilla differential is approximately $6.64 per bbl and the Vasconia differential is approximately $3.96 per bbl.

Exploration Campaign:

Gran Tierra has secured a drilling rig to begin the Ecuador exploration campaign that is expected to now start in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gran Tierra expects to drill two to three exploration wells in 2023.





Financial and Operational Highlights (all amounts in $000s, except per share and bbl amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Net (Loss) Income $ (10,825 ) $ 52,972 $ (9,700 ) $ (20,525 ) $ 67,091 Per Share - Basic(4) $ (0.33 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.61 ) $ 1.82 Per Share - Diluted(4) $ (0.33 ) $ 1.42 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.61 ) $ 1.80 Oil Sales $ 157,902 $ 205,785 $ 144,190 $ 302,092 $ 380,354 Operating Expenses (48,491 ) (39,494 ) (41,369 ) (89,860 ) (74,429 ) Transportation Expenses (3,691 ) (2,513 ) (3,066 ) (6,757 ) (5,347 ) Operating Netback(2)(3) $ 105,720 $ 163,778 $ 99,755 $ 205,475 $ 300,578 G&A Expenses Before Stock-Based Compensation $ 9,549 $ 7,847 $ 11,196 $ 20,745 $ 15,626 G&A Stock-Based Compensation Expense 317 1,989 1,500 1,817 6,546 G&A Expenses, Including Stock Based Compensation $ 9,866 $ 9,836 $ 12,696 $ 22,562 $ 22,172 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 84,522 $ 140,113 $ 88,677 $ 173,199 $ 259,491 EBITDA(2) $ 91,794 $ 146,048 $ 86,740 $ 178,534 $ 252,798 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 37,877 $ 143,197 $ 49,253 $ 87,130 $ 247,022 Funds Flow from Operations(2) $ 53,106 $ 103,625 $ 60,016 $ 113,122 $ 190,935 Capital Expenditures $ 65,565 $ 65,199 $ 71,062 $ 136,627 $ 106,682 Free Cash Flow(2) $ (12,459 ) $ 38,426 $ (11,046 ) $ (23,505 ) $ 84,253 Average Daily Volumes (BOPD) WI Production Before Royalties 33,719 30,607 31,611 32,671 29,988 Royalties (6,515 ) (7,392 ) (6,085 ) (6,301 ) (6,962 ) Production NAR 27,204 23,215 25,526 26,370 23,026 Decrease (Increase) in Inventory 67 (368 ) (355 ) (143 ) (236 ) Sales 27,271 22,847 25,171 26,227 22,790 Royalties, % of WI Production Before Royalties 19 % 24 % 19 % 19 % 23 % Per bbl Brent $ 77.73 $ 111.98 $ 82.10 $ 79.91 $ 104.94 Quality and Transportation Discount (14.10 ) (13.00 ) (18.45 ) (16.27 ) (12.73 ) Royalties (11.98 ) (24.07 ) (12.80 ) (12.38 ) (21.32 ) Average Realized Price 51.65 74.91 50.85 51.26 70.89 Transportation Expenses (1.21 ) (0.91 ) (1.08 ) (1.15 ) (1.00 ) Average Realized Price Net of Transportation Expenses 50.44 74.00 49.77 50.11 69.89 Operating Expenses (15.86 ) (14.38 ) (14.59 ) (15.25 ) (13.87 ) Operating Netback(2)(3) 34.58 59.62 35.18 34.86 56.02 G&A Expenses Before Stock-Based Compensation (3.12 ) (2.86 ) (3.95 ) (3.52 ) (2.91 ) Realized Foreign Exchange (Loss) / Gain (4.18 ) 0.59 (0.42 ) (2.37 ) 0.09 Cash Settlements on Derivative Instruments — (6.48 ) — — (4.92 ) Interest Expense, Excluding Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs (3.81 ) (4.03 ) (3.90 ) (3.85 ) (4.16 ) Interest Income 0.21 — 0.27 0.24 — Net Lease Payments 0.15 0.13 0.19 0.17 0.08 Current Income Tax Expense (6.46 ) (9.26 ) (6.21 ) (6.34 ) (8.62 ) Cash Netback(2) $ 17.37 $ 37.71 $ 21.16 $ 19.19 $ 35.58 Share Information (000s) Common Stock Outstanding, End of Period(4) 33,287 36,887 33,307 33,287 36,887 Weighted Average Number of Common and Outstanding Stock - Basic(4) 33,300 36,857 34,451 33,872 36,798 Weighted Average Number of Common and Outstanding Stock - Diluted(4) 33,300 37,423 34,451 33,872 37,298

(1) Gran Tierra’s third quarter-to-date 2023 total average production is for the time period from July 1 to July 31, 2023.

(2) Funds flow from operations, operating netback, net debt, cash netback, earnings before interest, taxes and depletion, depreciation and accretion (“DD&A”) (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA adjusted for non-cash lease expense, lease payments, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized derivative instruments gains or losses, inventory impairment, gain on re-purchase of Senior Notes and other financial instruments gains or losses (“Adjusted EBITDA”), cash flow, free cash flow and net debt are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized meanings under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Cash flow refers to funds flow from operations. Free cash flow refers to funds flow from operations less capital expenditures. Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release for descriptions of these non-GAAP measures and, where applicable, reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Operating netback as presented is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See the table titled Financial and Operational Highlights above for the components of consolidated operating netback and corresponding reconciliation.

(4) Reflects our 1-for-10 reverse stock split that became effective May 5, 2023.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



