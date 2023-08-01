The new Porsche 911 S/T: the lightest 911 of its generation

Anniversary model for the 60th anniversary of the 911 in a limited run of 1,963 cars

Lightest 911 of the 992 generation

4.0-liter boxer engine with 518 hp and maximum engine speed of 9,000 rpm

Lightweight clutch and a shortened constant axle ratio

Optional ‘60 Years of the 911’ Heritage Design Package

U.S. debut to take place at Rennsport Reunion 7 from September 28 to October 1, 2023

Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 911 with a special edition built for maximum driving enjoyment: in a limited run of 1,963 examples, the Porsche 911 S/T offers lightweight design and a pure, undiluted driving experience. For the first time, the 518 hp, high-revving engine from the 911 GT3 RS delivers its power to the road via a manual transmission and lightweight clutch.

To mark the special anniversary of the iconic 911 sports car, the engineers in Weissach have designed a sports car dedicated to driving enjoyment in its purest form: the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T. The exclusive anniversary model unites the strengths of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package and the 911 GT3 RS and delivers a unique combination of agility and driving dynamics. It combines the naturally aspirated, 518 hp 4.0-liter boxer engine from the 911 GT3 RS with a close-ratio manual transmission. This is complemented by lightweight construction and a chassis setup optimized for agility and drivability. The 911 S/T weighs just 3,056 lbs., making it the lightest model of the 992 generation. The optional Heritage Design Package draws inspiration from the racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The design of the anniversary model incorporated GT and motorsport expertise from Porsche. This is reflected in its particularly nimble and agile handling, which is designed for winding country roads. Reduced rotating mass in the engine, wheels, and brakes ensures particularly dynamic responsiveness. Every steering movement, every ounce of pressure on the accelerator or brake is implemented immediately and with pinpoint precision. Unlike the track-focused 911 GT3 RS, the 911 S/T is meant for journeys on public roads.

The name marks out the new 911 S/T as the descendant of a particularly performance-focused version of the first-generation 911. From 1969, Porsche offered a special race version of the 911 S. Internally, these vehicles were called 911 ST. Modifications to the chassis, wheels, engine and body significantly improved acceleration, braking, traction and cornering grip. Large spoilers and other aerodynamic aids were not yet used in these models. The new 911 S/T takes up the spirit of the original 911 S (ST) and transfers it to the current model generation of the Porsche 911. The anniversary model combines elements of the 911 GT3 RS with the body of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package and supplements it with lightweight components specially developed for the 911 S/T. The result is a unique driving experience within the 911 GT portfolio.

Lightweight construction from the fenders to the clutch

Among other measures, the 911 S/T achieves its particularly agile and direct handling through consistent lightweight design. The hood, roof, front fenders and the doors with their striking inlets are made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are the rear axle anti-roll bar and shear panel (stiffening element on the rear axle). Porsche also fits the anniversary model with magnesium wheels, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system, a lithium-ion starter battery and lightweight glass, all as standard. With reduced insulation, the omission of rear-axle steering and weight savings in the powertrain, the 911 S/T achieves a curb weight of just 3,056 lbs. This makes the car 70 lbs. lighter than a manual 911 GT3 Touring.

Porsche engineers developed a new lightweight clutch exclusively for the 911 S/T. In conjunction with a single-mass flywheel, it reduces the weight of the rotating mass by approximately 23 lbs. This noticeably improves the responsiveness of the naturally aspirated boxer engine, which now builds revs with especially bracing speed and directness. Coupled with a six-speed manual transmission with a shorter gear ratio than on the 911 GT3, the high-revving engine in the 911 S/T responds to input with striking urgency. It propels the 911 S/T to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and can achieve a top track speed of 186 mph. The exhilarating driving experience is heightened by the compelling soundscape of the standard lightweight Sport Exhaust system. The 911 S/T is the only 911 of the current generation to combine a double-wishbone front-axle design with a multi-link rear axle without rear-axle steering. The dampers and control systems were tuned accordingly.

The aerodynamics of the 911 S/T are also optimized for the road use rather than the racetrack. The anniversary model is equipped as standard with a Gurney flap on the extending rear spoiler. Standard equipment also includes 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) lightweight center-locking magnesium wheels. Ultra-high-performance 255/35 ZR 20 tires, meanwhile, ensure a high level of mechanical grip at the front of the car. On the rear, the 911 S/T features 315/30 ZR 21 tires. CFRP full bucket seats come as standard. The four-way-adjustable Sports Seat Plus is available at no extra charge. The instrument cluster and the clock of the Chrono package are finished in a classic green Porsche color scheme.

The 911 S/T is offered with an optional exclusive Heritage Design Package. The new exterior color Shore Blue Metallic and the wheel rim color Ceramica are exclusively available for this particularly elegant variant. On the doors, a starting number from 0 to 99 as well as a decorative foil can be applied on request. The classic-style Porsche crest from the original 911 that adorns the front, the center caps of the wheels, the steering wheel, the headrests and the car key underscores the historic roots of the 911 S/T. The interior also features cloth seat centers in Classic Cognac with black pinstripes, which are another homage to heritage. Two-tone semi-aniline leather trim in Black/Classic Cognac with extensive leather surrounds, a roof lining in perforated Dinamica, and other elements from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur round out the package. The Porsche logo and the 911 S/T model designation on the rear of the car are in Gold.

Porsche Design is exclusively offering customers of the 911 S/T customers the option to buy a special watch: Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T. Featuring a titanium case, uncoated and blasted for weight-saving reasons, this exclusive timepiece goes all in on the lightweight design principle of the new purist 911 special edition. The heart of the chronograph is the Porsche Design WERK 01.240 with its COSC certification and flyback function. It is operated with a rotor in the design of the magnesium wheel of the 911 S/T. Each chronograph comes with a range of accessories that includes a unique watch plaque featuring the 911 S/T image and the individual limitation number. The Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T will be available to order from Porsche Centers and Porsche Design Stores, and retails at $13,500 (RRP).

The new Porsche 911 S/T carries an MSRP of $290,000 excluding $1,650 for delivery, processing and handling. U.S. deliveries are expected to begin in Spring, 2024.

