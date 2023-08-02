Chemical Manufacturing Industries Boosting Market: Global Chlorine Compressors Market Set to Reach US$ 120.2 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chlorine Compressors Market is projected to be valued at US$ 73.7 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 120.2 million by 2033. The sales of chlorine compressors are expected to register a significant CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



The chlorine compressors market is a crucial segment within the broader chemical industry, integral in various applications. These compressors are essential for handling and transporting chlorine gas efficiently and safely, contributing to the smooth functioning of several industries. The market has witnessed notable growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from water treatment, chemical manufacturing, and wastewater management sectors.

Key Drivers:

Growing Demand for Water Treatment: The demand for chlorine compressors has surged with rising concerns about water pollution and the need for effective water treatment solutions. These compressors are vital for disinfection processes in municipal water treatment plants and industrial facilities, ensuring the supply of safe and clean water.

Chemical Manufacturing Sector: The chemical industry's continuous expansion has led to an increased requirement for chlorine gas, resulting in higher demand for chlorine compressors. These compressors facilitate the safe handling and transportation of chlorine, which is extensively used in manufacturing various chemical compounds.

Focus on Environmental Sustainability: Chlorine compressors are gaining prominence due to their role in sustainable practices. Companies across industries embrace eco-friendly solutions, and chlorine compressors offer a safe and efficient way of managing chlorine gas without significant environmental impacts.

Challenges:

Safety Concerns: Handling chlorine gas requires careful precautions due to its hazardous nature. Ensuring the safety of workers and the community during transportation and usage poses a challenge for manufacturers and end users.

Technological Advancements: The market's growth depends on continuous compressor technology advancements to enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. Companies need to invest in research and development to stay competitive and meet evolving industry standards.

Regional Analysis

The chlorine compressors market in the United States is projected to reach US$ 21 million by 2033, with a steady CAGR of 5.0%. The increasing demand for chlorine compressors in water treatment facilities, industrial processes, and various sectors is expanding.

The United Kingdom's chlorine compressors market displays promising growth with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 1.6 million and a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. The increasing demand for chlorine compressors in water treatment projects and various industrial applications fuels the market's positive outlook.

The chlorine compressors market in Japan shows promise, with a projected market size of US$ 17.3 million by 2033 and a steady CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. The growing demand for chlorine compressors in water treatment applications and expanding industrial sectors is driving the market's growth.

Chlorine Compressors Industry Surges amidst Growing Demand for Safe Drinking Water

The liquid ring compressors segment leads the chlorine compressors market, exhibiting a projected CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. Liquid ring compressors offer efficient and safe chlorine compression, making them preferred in chemical processing, water treatment, and wastewater management industries.

The water treatment segment is a key driver for the chlorine compressors market, with a projected CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033. Chlorine compressors play a crucial role in water treatment, ensuring safe drinking water by effectively disinfecting it.

Prominent manufacturer in the Chlorine Compressors Industry

Atlas Copco (Sweden) Ingersoll Rand (Ireland) Siemens AG (Germany) Gardner Denver (USA) GE Energy (USA) Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland) Howden Group Ltd. (United Kingdom) Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan) Elliott Group (USA) Bauer Kompressoren (Germany) Burckhardt Compression AG (Switzerland) Kaeser Kompressoren SE (Germany) Hertz Kompressoren GmbH (Germany) Quincy Compressor LLC (USA) Sullair LLC (USA) Fusheng Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Boge Compressors Ltd. (United Kingdom) Corken, Inc. (USA) Mattei Compressors, Inc. (Italy)

Recent Developments

Gardner Denver introduced its new Ultima oil-free compressor line in August 2021, aiming to lower energy usage and increase efficiency.

GE Energy established a strategic agreement with Baker Hughes in November 2021 to create a new line of gas compression equipment for the oil and gas sector.

Key Segments of the Chlorine Compressors Market

Product Type:

Liquid Ring Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Application:

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

