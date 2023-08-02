FUTU HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Futu Holdings Limited - FUTU

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 11, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Futu Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: FUTU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



Get Help

Futu investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-futu/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Futu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 16, 2023, news media reported that the Company was removing its Chinese apps due to a data security crackdown following warnings by Chinese regulators as early as 2021 citing illegality of serving Chinese clients via the internet without proper licensing.

On this news, shares of Futu fell $1.91 per ADS, or 4.4%, to close at $41.24 on May 16, 2023.

The case is Henry v. Futu Holdings Limited, et al., No. 23-cv-3222.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.