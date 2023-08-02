RationalStat has Launched India Paper Market Report and Monthly Pricing Intelligence for Paper Market

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper is one of the most ubiquitous materials in the modern world. It plays a crucial role in many aspects of our lives, from education and business to art and entertainment. Paper has been a primary industry in India for centuries, with the country being one of the world's largest producers and consumers. However, the price of paper in India is a matter of concern for many consumers, businesses, and policymakers. The price of paper in India has been on the rise in recent years, which has been attributed to several factors.

Causes of the Paper Price Increases

One of the main factors is the increasing cost of raw materials, such as wood pulp and chemicals used in the paper-making process. The prices of these materials have been influenced by global factors such as the demand and supply of these materials in the international market and the fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Another factor that affects the price of paper in India is the manufacturing cost. India's high energy and labor costs contribute significantly to the cost of producing paper.

Furthermore, the need for more modern technology and outdated machinery in many paper mills results in lower productivity and higher production costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the price of paper in India. The lockdowns and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus disrupted the supply chain and led to a shortage of raw materials, transportation, and labor. This, in turn, led to an increase in the cost of production and a supply shortage in the market.

Impact of Increase in Prices

The rising paper price in India has significant implications for various sectors, including education, publishing, packaging, and printing. The education sector has been particularly affected, with the cost of textbooks and other study materials increasing significantly. This has strained the budgets of many students and their families, especially those from low-income backgrounds.

Similarly, businesses that rely on paper-based products such as newspapers, magazines, and packaging materials are also affected by the rising cost of paper. Many of these businesses have been forced to increase their prices or reduce their profit margins to remain competitive in the market.

Is the Digital era threat to the paper industry?

Digital disruption is less impact on the packaging and paper industry. The hygiene, tissue, and packaging segments are doing well and gaining healthy growth. The areas that have seen the most significant impact are graphic paper, newsprint, and printing papers. They must create their worth in the rapidly digital world, like magazines and print.

The innovations in the packaging and paper industry have boosted the market by enhancing the diverse options for using paper. The pulp and paper industry works with digital market excavation to gain the latest production capabilities.

Conclusion

Several factors, including the cost of raw materials, manufacturing, and the impact of global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, influence the price of paper in India. The rising cost of paper has significant implications for various sectors of the economy, and policymakers need to address these challenges to ensure that paper remains affordable and accessible to all.

