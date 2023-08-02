Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and 6 Months 2023

In Q2 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.7 million euros increasing 3% year-on-year. The 2023 half-year net profit was 4.5 million euros, which is 18% less than the year before. The return on equity in Q2 was 10.2%.

  • Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 30% compared to Q2 2022 reaching 937.4 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 36% and reached 965.7 million euros by the end of Q2. At the end of Q2 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.17 billion euros. 
  • Inbank gross merchandise value (GMV) during the first quarter was 183.6 million euros, which is 31% more than a year ago and nearly 30 million euros more than during Q1 2023. GMV through our merchant solutions grew by 5% reaching 74.1 million. The strongest growth was recorded by our car finance business, where GMV grew 65% to 41.9 million euros. Green finance sales recovered strongly to 27.9 million euros which is a 135% increase from the low of Q2 2022. Subscription solutions also showed strong annual growth of 32%, reaching 15 million euros, while direct lending GMV grew 14% and reached 24.7 million.
  • By the end of Q2, Inbank had 5,400 active partners and the number of active contracts reached 891,000.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘Once again Inbank sales results broke record levels, with the best-ever sales result in the Baltics and a strong recovery in Poland. We also started to see some early results from the Czech market. In combination with a growing credit portfolio and a slower increase in funding costs, Inbank also reached a record quarterly income of 14.9 million euros. After a rather challenging 18 months of rising rates and geopolitical instability, Inbank quarterly profit is on the rise again with  2.7 million euros.
At the end of May, Inbank issued 11.1 million euros of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a 12% interest rate. The issue was nearly twice oversubscribed from the original target by 55 individual and institutional investors. AT1 bonds strengthened the Inbank capital base and our total capital ratio at the end of the second quarter reached 15.1%.

In June 2023, Inbank signed an agreement to acquire an additional 12.7% stake in the full-service vehicle rental company Mobire Group. As a result, Inbank owns 65.7% of the company. We believe that there will be profound changes in how cars will be sold and owned in the future. By increasing the stake in Mobire, Inbank is able to participate in these changes more directly, and therefore offer better products to our wide range of partners and customers.

The higher interest rate environment has been a headwind for Inbank financial performance over the last 18 months. Nevertheless, we have chosen to invest in our growth. We have successfully entered the Czech market and are launching a range of new products this year, including a subscription service for mobiles, tablets, laptops and e-bikes. We continue our 12th consecutive year as a profitable company while navigating severe market changes and unprecedented external events.

We remain confident that the superiority of our products and digital processes will provide the biggest competitive advantage over the longer term. Judging by our record sales and gains in market share during the last 12 months, we feel that the strength of our embedded finance platform will enable Inbank not only to win in existing markets but also to challenge new European markets.’


Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2023 and for Q2

Total assets EUR 1.17 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 937.4 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 965.7 million
Total equity EUR 106.5 million
Net profit EUR 2.7 million
Return on equity 10.2%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
 Q2 2023Q2 20226 months 20236 months 2022
Interest income based on EIR22 98614 93743 59028 758
Interest expense-10 947-3 817-20 326-6 764
Net interest income12 03911 12023 26421 994
     
Fee and commission income1 2058262 3281 531
Fee and commission expenses-1 174-789-2 213-1 591
Net fee and commission income/expenses3137115-60
     
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value23342-34158
Foreign exchange rate losses205-226288-253
Net losses from financial items228116254-95
     
Other operating income9 7016 74617 94812 643
Other operating expenses-7 128-4 923-13 219-9 035
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses14 87113 09628 36225 447
     
Personnel expenses-4 134-3 476-8 171-6 748
Marketing expenses-867-783-1 665-1 346
Administrative expenses-2 711-2 071-5 118-3 859
Depreciations, amortisation-1 578-1 094-2 972-2 103
Total operating expenses-9 290-7 424-17 926-14 056
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment
losses on loans		5 5815 67210 43611 391
     
Share of profit from associates361-82394-140
Impairment losses on loans and advances-3 485-3 087-6 614-5 660
Profit before income tax2 4572 5034 2165 591
     
Income tax218108310-39
Profit for the period2 6752 6114 5265 552
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss   
Currency translation differences-291-61-33635
Total comprehensive income for the period2 3842 5504 1905 587

 

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 
 30.06.202331.12.202230.06.2022
Assets   
Due from central banks126 344126 99079 484
Due from credit institutions9 65018 34513 442
Investments in debt securities31 2698 4158 994
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss737153
Loans and advances 873 513755 100673 566
Investments in associates2091 065816
Assets classified as held for sale004 203
Other financial assets5 1133 3872 350
Tangible assets62 53648 53334 368
Right of use assets22 34523 24725 354
Intangible assets28 31826 24924 265
Other assets10 5045 9616 690
Deferred tax assets3 9733 1662 764
Total assets1 173 7811 020 495876 449
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits965 692828 894708 727
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss400
Other financial liabilities56 11455 24049 417
Current tax liability0095
Deferred tax liability10318773
Other liabilities3 5833 6802 871
Subordinated debt securities41 79930 57030 540
Total liabilities1 067 295918 571791 723
    
Equity   
Share capital1 0261 026997
Share premium31 85531 85530 436
Statutory reserve103100100
Other reserves1 3841 4211 782
Retained earnings72 11867 52251 411
Total equity106 486101 92484 726
    
Total liabilities and equity1 173 7811 020 495876 449

 

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 871,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. 

