Date 2 August 2023

Implementation of share buy-back programme

The bank’s board of directors decided today to implement a share buy-back programme for DKK 385 million with a view to cancelling the shares at a future general meeting, as part two of a total share buy-back programme totalling DKK 770 million. Part one of the share buy-back programme – also for DKK 385 million – was completed on 4 July 2023.

The share buy-back programme is based on the general authority which the bank’s annual general meeting of 1 March 2023 granted to the board of directors, enabling the bank to acquire its own shares.

The share buy-back programme part two runs from 3 August 2023 up to and including 22 January 2024.

During the period of the programme, the bank will buy back a maximum of 1,000,000 of its own shares for a total of up to DKK 385 million.

The share buy-back programme will be implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.

The bank may suspend or stop the buy-back of shares at any time, in which event a corporate announcement will be issued.

The conditions for the share buy-back programme are as follows:

The purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the bank’s capital structure.





Ringkjøbing Landbobank has appointed Danske Bank lead manager of the share buy-back programme. Danske Bank will make all trading decisions independently, without influence from Ringkjøbing Landbobank, and will purchase shares within the published limits.





The maximum amount that Ringkjøbing Landbobank may pay for shares purchased under the programme is DKK 385 million, while the maximum number of shares which it may acquire is 1,000,000.





Ringkjøbing Landbobank may not purchase shares at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent transaction; or (ii) the highest bid from an independent buyer on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.





The total number of shares that Ringkjøbing Landbobank may purchase on a single trading day cannot exceed 25% of the average daily traded volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





Ringkjøbing Landbobank will issue a separate weekly announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen, in both aggregated and detailed form, stating the number and value of the shares it has purchased.





