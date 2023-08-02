Empowering Working Moms: Momcozy's 'Real Support' Campaign Echoes World Breastfeeding Week's Theme

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted by over two million mothers worldwide, Momcozy is kickstarting World Breastfeeding Week with its campaign, ' Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms .' As a comprehensive provider of maternity products and solutions, Momcozy's campaign was envisioned with the World Breastfeeding Week Organization's official 2023 theme, 'Making a difference for working parents' in mind. The slogan highlights the prevalent workplace challenges breastfeeding mothers encounter, often prompting them to cease breastfeeding sooner than recommended.





Understanding the difficulty of balancing multiple roles as a working mom, Momcozy is dedicated to support through accurate breastfeeding information, nurturing supportive communities , and versatile maternity products like the S12 Pro hands-free breast pump, the comfortable Seamless Floral Push-Up Nursing Bra , and the relieving Kneading Lactation Massager .

At its 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' seminar taking place on August 12th in Scottsdale, Arizona, Momcozy is extending its support by providing access to professional lactation consultants and introducing its own breastfeeding program to further the education of moms on breastfeeding.

"As a brand dedicated to making lives 'cozier' for moms, we aim to provide comprehensive, tangible support to breastfeeding mothers across every facet of their lives," stated a Momcozy representative. "This holds especially true in the workplace, where breastfeeding moms still face persistent challenges. This Breastfeeding Week and beyond we strive to help moms explore and enjoy the comfort and empowerment that comes with being a 'cozy mom,' and to give them the resources to meet their breastfeeding goals."