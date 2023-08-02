Technology Trends in the Shoulder Fired Missiles Market - Infrared Sensors to Advanced Guidance Systems

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shoulder Fired Missiles Market 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Shoulder-fired missiles are versatile weapons designed to be fired from the shoulder of a soldier. They are small, lightweight, and cost-effective, making them ideal for ground forces. These missiles are used to engage ground targets like tanks, armored vehicles, and helicopters, as well as air targets such as airplanes and drones.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the Global Shoulder Fired Missiles Market based on Region, Technology, and Range. It covers an in-depth analysis of market size, changing dynamics, and technology adoption overviews for the next 10 years. The report also provides a forecast for regional market trends and drivers for regions like North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, South America, and country-level analysis for major defense programs.

Major Factors Driving Market Growth

The report identifies several factors driving the growth of the shoulder fired missiles market, including the demand for lightweight and portable missile systems, rising defense spending, and geopolitical conditions in Europe and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, advancements in AI and 3D printing are shaping the market landscape.

The market prediction contains a thorough market analysis as well as market size. Regional market size, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are all discussed in the market study. The geographical study also provides market size by country.

For industry players, investors, and newcomers, the report offers valuable information on market size, technological trends, market forecasts, and the competitive landscape of key companies in the shoulder fired missiles market.

The United States Army has awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity production contract for Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems to Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Lockheed Martin's Javelin Joint Venture (JJV). The contract has a maximum value of $7.2 billion and will run from fiscal years 2023 to 2026. The Javelin weapon system, as well as associated equipment and services, are included in the purchase.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Shoulder Fired Missiles Market Report Definition

Shoulder Fired Missiles Market Segmentation By Region By Technology By Range

Shoulder Fired Missiles Market Analysis for next 10 Years

Market Technologies of Shoulder Fired Missiles Market

Global Shoulder Fired Missiles Market Forecast

Regional Shoulder Fired Missiles Market Trends & Forecast

Country Analysis of Shoulder Fired Missiles Market

US Canada Italy France Germany Netherlands Belgium Spain Sweden Greece Australia South Africa India China Russia South Korea Japan Malaysia Singapore Brazil

Opportunity Matrix for Shoulder Fired Missiles Market

Expert Opinions on Shoulder Fired Missiles Market Report

