Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Report 2023-2030: Market to Grow by Over $15 Billion - Ongoing Developments in Deterministic Networking in Power Automation Presents Opportunities

The Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market has seen substantial growth in recent years, with estimated values of USD 692.52 million in 2022 and USD 1.02 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to experience exponential growth at a CAGR of 48.65% and reach an impressive value of USD 16,513.91 million by 2030.

he report encompasses a comprehensive analysis from 2018 to 2030, considering historical data, the base year of 2022, and estimated figures for 2023. It also takes into account the impact of the pandemic on consumer behavior, supply chains, and government interventions, as well as the effects of High Inflation on the global economy and relevant fiscal policies.

Moreover, the Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape, vendor contributions, and industry dynamics, providing companies with a better understanding of their performance and position in the market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The Controllers and Processors commanded largest market share of 18.49% in 2022, followed by Communication Interfaces.

The Enhancements For Scheduled Traffic commanded largest market share of 34.80% in 2022, followed by Enhancements & Performance Improvements.

The Automotive & Transportation commanded largest market share of 27.42% in 2022, followed by Industrial Automation.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 39.28% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Time-Sensitive Networking for Critical Applications

Rising Adoption of IoT Applications for Industrial Automation

Potential in Reshaping in-vehicle Communications

Restraints

Issues Related to Network Security

Opportunities

Emergence of 5G Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN)

Ongoing Developments in Deterministic Networking in Power Automation

Challenges

Complexities in the TSN Deployment with Existing Technologies

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Portfolio

