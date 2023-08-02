Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Report 2023-2030: Market to Grow by Over $15 Billion - Ongoing Developments in Deterministic Networking in Power Automation Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market by Component, Function, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market has seen substantial growth in recent years, with estimated values of USD 692.52 million in 2022 and USD 1.02 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to experience exponential growth at a CAGR of 48.65% and reach an impressive value of USD 16,513.91 million by 2030.

he report encompasses a comprehensive analysis from 2018 to 2030, considering historical data, the base year of 2022, and estimated figures for 2023. It also takes into account the impact of the pandemic on consumer behavior, supply chains, and government interventions, as well as the effects of High Inflation on the global economy and relevant fiscal policies.

Moreover, the Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape, vendor contributions, and industry dynamics, providing companies with a better understanding of their performance and position in the market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

  • The Controllers and Processors commanded largest market share of 18.49% in 2022, followed by Communication Interfaces.
  • The Enhancements For Scheduled Traffic commanded largest market share of 34.80% in 2022, followed by Enhancements & Performance Improvements.
  • The Automotive & Transportation commanded largest market share of 27.42% in 2022, followed by Industrial Automation.
  • The Americas commanded largest market share of 39.28% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market?
  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market during the forecast period?
  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market?
  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market?
  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market?
  • What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market?
  • What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages189
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$1.02 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$16.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate48.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need for Time-Sensitive Networking for Critical Applications
  • Rising Adoption of IoT Applications for Industrial Automation
  • Potential in Reshaping in-vehicle Communications

Restraints

  • Issues Related to Network Security

Opportunities

  • Emergence of 5G Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN)
  • Ongoing Developments in Deterministic Networking in Power Automation

Challenges

  • Complexities in the TSN Deployment with Existing Technologies

Market Trends

  • Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
  • Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
  • Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework
  • Client Customization

Competitive Portfolio

  • ABB Limited
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Belden Inc.
  • Bosch Rexroth AG
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Calnex Solutions PLC
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Intel Corporation
  • Marvell Technology, Inc.
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • National Instruments Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Synopsys, Inc.
  • TTTech Computertechnik AG
  • WAGO GmbH & Co. KG

