Radar Sensor Market to Surpass 33.14 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Usage of Surveillance Systems

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the applications of radar sensor market are experiencing a rapid diversification and their commercialization is gaining momentum owing to significant advancements in digital and RF/microwave technologies. The traditional applications of radar sensors in defence and surveillance have expanded to include automotive radar for driver assistance systems and biomedical radar for imaging, monitoring and treatment purposes.

Radar sensors play a crucial role as conversion devices, enabling the conversion of microwave echo signals into electrical signals. Using wireless sensing technology, radar sensors can detect motion and provide valuable information about an object's position, shape, characteristics and trajectory. One of the key advantages of radar sensor market is their ability to operate independently of light conditions, making them highly reliable in various environments.

Prominent Players in Radar Sensor Market

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Valeo SA

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SICK AG

Kongsberg Gruppen AS

Mid-Range Radar Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Rising Automotive Applications

The mid-range radar segment is anticipated to exhibit the radar sensor market's highest CAGR. These radar sensors are predominantly utilized in various automotive applications, including adaptive cruise control and long-range object detection. They also find applications in aerospace and defence for ground proximity identification and industrial sectors such as constructional machine zones and collision protection.

The markets in North America are projected to hold a substantial share of the radar sensor market during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the region's continuous investments in supporting technological advancements. The United States, in particular, is a crucial hub for research and development activities, fostering innovation and driving the growth of the radar sensors market.

Continuous Wave (CW) Radar Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Wide Application Adoption

The continuous wave (CW) radar segment holds a significant market share in the radar sensor market due to its wide application adoption. One notable area where CW radar is increasingly utilized is in proximity sensor systems, where it enables accurate detection and measurement of objects in close range. Additionally, CW radar finds applications in sports accessories that require a long-range operation, such as tracking devices for outdoor activities such as hiking or cycling.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific region held a substantial share of over 40% in the radar sensor market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation and robots in the manufacturing sectors of countries like China, Japan and South Korea. These countries are witnessing a significant surge in implementing advanced technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency and productivity.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the radar sensor market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Radar Sensor Market

Swedish tech company Gapwaves and global automotive supplier Bosch announced their partnership in 2022. This partnership aims to jointly develop and produce high-resolution radar antennas for automotive vehicle applications on a large scale. Gapwaves, renowned for its expertise in antenna technology, will bring its extensive know-how to the table.

Infineon Technologies significantly developed in 2022 with the launch of their XENSIV 60 GHz automotive radar sensor, known as BGT60ATR24C. These radar sensors are designed explicitly for in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS), which can detect micro-movements and vital signs of individuals left behind in a vehicle, subsequently sounding an alarm to prevent accidents or potential harm.

