Global Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Introducing the Future of Safe Lighting - Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazardous Location LED Lighting Global Market Forecast 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this comprehensive market analysis and forecast, we delve into the global consumption of LED-based hazardous location luminaires, including explosion-proof and other evaluation levels. These luminaires are specifically designed to prevent any possible ignition sources from being exposed to the air, making them the ideal choice for environments at risk of fire or explosion.

Unsafe lighting has long been recognized as a potential source of ignition, especially in working environments containing explosive gases or dust. The demand for lighting solutions that are safe for hazardous locations has never been more crucial. In response to this critical need, a diverse range of luminaires, combining LED light sources with protective fixtures, have emerged as the solution of choice.

The research project involves not only in-depth interviews with existing and potential customers but also an extensive study of lighting manufacturers offering hazardous area lighting products. These luminaires are engineered to provide optimal lighting in locations where explosive gases and dust are present, ensuring safety without compromising performance.

The advent of solid-state lighting (SSL) light-emitting diodes (LEDs) has revolutionized the general lighting industry, prompting both vendors and end-users to explore innovative solutions for hazardous location lighting. While LED technology offers exciting benefits driven by technological advances and ecological concerns, challenges such as performance/price limitations still need to be addressed to achieve widespread consumption.

Join us as we unveil key insights and a 10-year consumption forecast, shedding light on the future of LED-based hazardous location luminaires and their role in enhancing safety in volatile environments.

10-Year Market Forecast

This report provides the market review and forecast (2022-2032) by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$)

Quantity (number/units) - (Million)

Average Selling Prices ($, each)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Overview

1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector

2. LED-based Luminaires in Explosion Proof Lighting Market Forecast by Product Type

2.1 Overview

2.2 Spot, Flood and General-Area LED Luminaires

2.3 Linear Tube, String/Strip LED Luminaires

2.4 LED-based Flashlights and Wearable Headlamps (Luminaires)

2.5 LED-based Specialty, Panel and Miscellaneous Luminaires

3. LED-based Luminaires in Explosion Proof Lighting Market Forecast by Application

3.1 Oil Fields, Oil Refineries, Offshore Oil Platforms, Oil Tanks, Tunnels, Wharf, Mining and Other Similar

3.2 Power Plants, Pumping Stations, Substations

3.3 Military Bases, Airports, Other Transportation Facilities

3.4 Gas Stations, Paint-Spray Booths, Other Commercial/Industrial, Other/Non-Specific

4. Competition - Hazardous Location LED Lighting

4.1 Selected Key Companies - Profiles

ABB (Hazlux)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Aeon Lighting Technology Incorporated (ALT) - ALTLED

Allison Park Group, Incorporated

Allsman Enterprises (AE Light)

Atex Global Ltd.

ATM Lighting sp. z o.o.

Avail Infrastructure Solutions (Rig-A-Lite)

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

Cortem Group

DCD Technologies

Dialight plc

Eaton Corporation plc (Crouse-Hinds/Hazard-Gard)

ECOM (Pepperl+Fuchs)

Emerson Electric Company (AppletonT)

Eneltec Group

Energy Focus

Federal Signal (Victor Products Ltd / Victor Group)

FoxFury LLC.

GE Current, a Daintree Company (Current Lighting Solutions, LLC)

Glamox AS (GLX Holding AS)

GeumVit Co., Ltd. (LumiDas)

Herberts Industrieglas GmbH & Co. KG (METAGLAS)

Hubbell Incorporated (Chalmit, Killark)

IKIO LED Lighting

Jiangsu Ouhui Lighting Co., Ltd. (Ou Hui lighting)

K and H Industries

Larson Electronics

LDPI, Incorporated

Leoyo Holdings Group Company, Ltd.

Lind Equipment

L.J. Star Incorporated (LUMIGLAS); F.H. Papenmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Maes Lighting

Nemalux Industrial Inc.

NJZ Lighting Technology Company, Ltd.

Nordland Lighting

Northern Light Technologies

Ocean's King Lighting Science & Technology Company, Ltd (OKTECH)

Orga BV

Pelican

Phoenix Products Company Inc.

Qlight Electronics Company Ltd.

Raytec Ltd

R. Stahl AG

SA Equip

Sammode

Schuch (Adolf Schuch GmbH)

Shanghai Qinsun Electric Company, Limited (QINSUN)

Shanxi Guangyu LED Lighting Company Ltd. (GYLED)

Shenzhen CESP Co., Ltd - Chinese Energy South Power (CESP)

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd. (KHJ)

Signify Lighting (Cooper Lighting Solutions) (Chloride)

Thorlux Lighting (FW Thorpe Plc)

Unimar, Inc.

Venas Company, Ltd

WAROM Mena (Warom Technology MENA FZCO)

Wenzhou Boshi Electric Technology Company (Boshi Electric)

Western Technology Incorporated

WISKA

Wolf Safety Lamp Company

Worksite Lighting LLC

Wrestt Group Company, Ltd

Zhejiang MA Safety Signal Company, Ltd. (MA Safety Signal)

Zhejiang Mingchuang Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd (MC-LED)

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical Company, Ltd. (TORMIN)

4.2 Competitor Market Share - Leaders - 2022

5. Market Research Methodology

6. Excel-based Market Forecast Data Base Explanation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Tutorial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvht5w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.