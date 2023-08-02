Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Report 2023-2033: Growing Market Demand for Clean Technologies - Exploring DACs Role in Emissions Reduction

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Direct Air Capture (DAC) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global demand for clean technologies and environmentally friendly products has been steadily increasing, driven by a pressing need to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

Among the emerging strategies in this pursuit is Direct Air Capture (DAC), a groundbreaking carbon dioxide removal technique that utilizes sophisticated, often proprietary technology to capture and either store or utilize carbon dioxide directly from the surrounding air.

The captured CO2 can be permanently stored in deep geological formations and depleted aquifers, while novel technologies can employ mineralization to trap CO2 in rocks. Moreover, the captured carbon dioxide finds applications in various industries.

Despite being in its early stages, with a limited number of DAC plants currently in operation, mainly located in Europe, the USA, Canada, and Japan, the potential of these cutting-edge technologies is expected to play an increasingly significant role in the carbon capture market.

The US government's provision of $3.5 billion in grants has provided a substantial incentive for companies to invest in and develop this technology, fostering innovation and encouraging further growth in the DAC sector.

The ability to sell or convert CO2 into useful products provides a commercialization pathway for DAC, with products including:

Concrete and Cement.

Precursors for plastics, chemicals, feedstocks etc.

Synthetic Fuels.

Food processing.

Enhanced oil recovery.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the overall market for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).

Costs for DAC, current and targeted.

Pros and cons of DAC.

In-depth DAC technology analysis.

Comparative analysis of DAC to other carbon capture tech.

Commercialization and plants including production capacities.

Market challenges.

Key players analysis.

Markets for CO2 captured by DAC.

Profiles of 62 companies involved in Direct Air Capture (DAC). Companies profiled include

AspiraDAC

Carbofex Oy

CarbonCapture Inc.

Charm Industrial

Climeworks

Holocene

44.01

Mission Zero Technologies

Noya

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Removr

Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Definition of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)

2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

2.3 Key market barriers for CCUS

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 What is CCUS?

3.1.1 Carbon Capture

3.1.1.1 Source Characterization

3.1.1.2 Purification

3.1.1.3 CO2 capture technologies

3.1.2 Carbon Utilization

3.1.2.1 CO2 utilization pathways

3.1.3 Carbon storage

3.1.3.1 Passive storage

3.1.3.2 Enhanced oil recovery

3.2 The current Direct Air Capture (DAC) market

3.3 CCSUS Market map

3.4 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

3.4.1 Facilities

3.4.1.1 Operational

3.4.1.2 Under development/construction

3.5 CCUS Value Chain

3.6 Transporting CO2

3.6.1 Methods of CO2 transport

3.6.1.1 Pipeline

3.6.1.2 Ship

3.6.1.3 Road

3.6.1.4 Rail

3.6.2 Safety

3.7 Costs

3.7.1 Cost of CO2 transport

3.8 Carbon credits

4 CARBON CAPTURE

4.1 CO2 capture from point sources

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Global point source CO2 capture capacities

4.1.3 By source

4.1.4 By endpoint

4.2 Main carbon capture processes

4.2.1 Materials

4.2.2 Post-combustion

4.2.3 Oxy-fuel combustion

4.2.4 Liquid or supercritical CO2: Allam-Fetvedt Cycle

4.2.5 Pre-combustion

5 THE DIRECT AIR CAPTURE MARKET

5.1 Technology description

5.1.1 Solid and liquid DAC

5.2 Advantages of DAC

5.3 Deployment

5.4 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture

5.5 Technologies

5.5.1 Solid sorbents

5.5.2 Liquid sorbents

5.5.3 Liquid solvents

5.5.4 Airflow equipment integration

5.5.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)

5.5.6 Direct conversion

5.5.7 Co-product generation

5.5.8 Low Temperature DAC

5.5.9 Regeneration methods

5.6 Commercialization and plants

5.7 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC

5.8 DAC plants and projects-current and planned

5.9 Costs

5.10 Market challenges for DAC

5.11 Market prospects for direct air capture

5.12 Players and production

5.13 Co2 utilization pathways

5.14 Markets for DAC

5.14.1 Fuels

5.14.1.1 Overview

5.14.1.2 Production routes

5.14.1.3 Methanol

5.14.1.4 Algae based biofuels

5.14.1.5 CO2-fuels from solar

5.14.1.6 Companies

5.14.1.7 Challenges

5.14.2 Chemicals, plastics and polymers

5.14.2.1 Overview

5.14.2.2 Scalability

5.14.2.3 Plastics and polymers

5.14.2.4 Urea production

5.14.2.5 Inert gas in semiconductor manufacturing

5.14.2.6 Carbon nanotubes

5.14.2.7 Companies

5.14.3 Construction materials

5.14.3.1 Overview

5.14.3.2 CCUS technologies

5.14.3.3 Carbonated aggregates

5.14.3.4 Additives during mixing

5.14.3.5 Concrete curing

5.14.3.6 Costs

5.14.3.7 Companies

5.14.3.8 Challenges

5.14.4 CO2 Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting

5.14.4.1 Overview

5.14.4.2 Applications

5.14.4.3 Companies

5.14.5 Food and feed production

5.14.6 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.14.6.1 Overview

5.14.6.2 CO2-EOR facilities and projects

5.15 Storage

5.15.1 CO2 storage sites

5.15.1.1 Storage types for geologic CO2 storage

5.15.1.2 Oil and gas fields

5.15.1.3 Saline formations

5.15.2 Global CO2 storage capacity

5.15.3 Costs

6 COMPANY PROFILES

8Rivers

Aeroborn B.V.

Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC

AirCapture LLC

AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.

Avnos, Inc.

Captura Corporation

Capture6

Carbfix

Carbo Culture

Carbofex Oy

Carbominer

Carbon Blade

Carbon CANTONNE

Carbon Capture, Inc. (CarbonCapture)

Carbon Collect Limited

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Carbon Reform, Inc.

CarbonBuilt

Carbyon BV

Charm Industrial

Climeworks

CO2CirculAir B.V.

CO2Rail Company

Decarbontek LLC

Earth RepAIR

E-Quester

ExxonMobil

Fervo Energy

GE Research

Global Thermostat LLC

Greenlyte Carbon Technologies

Gulf Coast Sequestration

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

Holocene

Holy Grail, Inc.

Infinitree LLC

InnoSepra LLC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Krajete GmbH

Mission Zero Technologies

MOFWORX

Neustark AG

Noya

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Oy Hydrocell Ltd.

Parallel Carbon Limited

Proton Power, Inc.

Removr

RepAir Carbon DAC Ltd.

Running Tide Technologies, Inc.

Skyrenu Technologies

Skytree

Soletair Power Oy

South Ocean Air

Southern Green Gas

Sustaera

Valiidun, Inc.

Verdox

YuanChu Technology Corp

ZS2 Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rja86u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.