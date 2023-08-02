Global $143.75 Bn Homeware Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Exploring the Diverse Product Categories, From Soft Furnishings to Kitchenware

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeware Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global homeware market has witnessed steady growth, increasing from $125.19 billion in 2022 to $128.64 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. This positive trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $143.75 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 2.8%.

The homeware market encompasses various product categories, such as home decoration, furniture, soft furnishings, kitchenware, home appliances, lighting, storage and flooring, bathroom accessories and cleaning, tableware and hardware tools, among others. Among these, soft furnishings, which include textiles and fabrics used in homes, play a significant role.

The products are distributed through various channels, including homeware stores, franchised stores, departmental stores, and online platforms, catering to both residential and commercial needs. In the era of social media, homeware companies are leveraging these platforms to build a strong brand presence and collaborate with diverse social media influencers, expanding their reach and appeal.

Notably, North America stood as the largest region in the homeware market in 2022, reflecting its importance in the industry's landscape.

The countries covered in the homeware market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing is expected to drive the growth of the homeware market going forward. Customers desire customized homes with good interior and household furnishings, and the COVID pandemic has increased home renovation and decoration spending even more.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of customers are buying new homes and improving their existing ones, and the retail home furnishings category has witnessed a significant boost in both site traffic and spending. The growing consumer spending in home interior and furnishing will further contribute to the growth of the homeware market.

Major players in the homeware market are

ARC International

Avon Products

Conair corporation

Ikea

International Cookware

The oneida group

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Zepter international

Lock & Lock

Walmart

Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH

Carrefour SA

Herman Miller Inc

HNI Corporation

GE Appliances

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $128.64 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $143.75 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

