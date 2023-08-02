Metallurgical Coke Global Market Report 2023: A $245+ Billion Market by 2027 - Rapid Growth in Steel Industry Fuels Metallurgical Coke Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metallurgical Coke Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metallurgical coke market has experienced substantial growth, increasing from $186.28 billion in 2022 to $199.71 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. With a projected CAGR of 5.4%, the market is expected to further expand to $246.85 billion by 2027.

This comprehensive metallurgical coke market research report offers valuable insights into the present and future outlook of the industry. A prominent trend gaining popularity in the market is the emergence of strategic partnerships among major companies operating in the sector, aimed at developing and enhancing the metallurgical coke market.

Notably, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and includes analyses of various countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The rapid growth in the steel industry is expected to propel the growth of the metallurgical coke market going forward. The steel industry refers to the business of processing iron ore into steel, which is an iron-carbon alloy, and in some cases, turning that metal into partially finished products or recycling scrap metal into steel.

The metallurgical coke is helpful in iron ore and limestone for making molten iron, which is then further treated and heated to make steel. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an India-based government promotion agency, in 2021 the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 102.49 metric tonnes (MT) and 94.66 MT, respectively.

Additionally, the government is expected to fix the objective of increasing rural consumption of steel from the current 19.6 kg/per capita to 38 kg/per capita by 2030-31. Moreover, according to the Worldsteel Association, a Belgium-based association, the steel demand in the European Union is expected to reach 167.4 Mt in 2022. Therefore, rapid growth in the steel industry is driving the growth of the metallurgical coke market.



The metallurgical coke market consists of sales of metcoke, limestone and iron ore. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Major players in the metallurgical coke market are

Hickman Williams & Company

OKK Koksovny

SunCoke Energy

ECL

Mechel

China Risun Coal Chemicals Group Limited

ArcelorMittal

Jiangsu Surun High Carbon Co Ltd

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Haldia Coke

GNCL

Baosteel Group

Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group Company Ltd.

Taiyuan Coal Gasification (Group) Co. Ltd

Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $199.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $246.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Metallurgical Coke Market Characteristics



3. Metallurgical Coke Market Trends And Strategies



4. Metallurgical Coke Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Metallurgical Coke Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Metallurgical Coke Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Metallurgical Coke Market



5. Metallurgical Coke Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Metallurgical Coke Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Metallurgical Coke Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Metallurgical Coke Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Metallurgical Coke Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Blast Furnace Coke

Nut Coke

Foundry Coke

Pearl Coke

Breeze Coke

Buckwheat

Other Types

6.2. Global Metallurgical Coke Market, Segmentation By Grade, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Low Ash

High Ash

6.3. Global Metallurgical Coke Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Iron and Steel Making

Sugar Processing

Glass Manufacturing

Others Applications

6.4. Global Metallurgical Coke Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Steel

Foundry Industry

Other End Users

7. Metallurgical Coke Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Metallurgical Coke Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Metallurgical Coke Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj1klx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment