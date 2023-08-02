World Commercial Amino Acids Industry Report 2023: Revenue Data 2020-2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Amino Acids Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for amino acids is on a steady growth trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

While individual amino acids show significant variations in growth, the animal feed supplements market stands as the largest category for amino acids. This comprehensive report delves into the properties of the 20 essential amino acids defined in the genetic code, their current and future uses, technological aspects, and the key manufacturers involved.

With steady growth opportunities in feed and food applications, the demand for amino acids is expected to rise further, driven by population growth and an overall improvement in the global standard of living. These versatile amino acids play vital roles in diverse fields such as food, animal feeds, cosmetics, medicines and biotechnology, and even find application in some industrial sectors, making them integral components of numerous industries.

The most significant current applications in terms of value are observed in animal feed and human food sectors, shaping the global amino acids market landscape. Rapid increases will occur as new separation and purification techniques come online for other essential amino acids, as seen with threonine and tryptophan in the past two years, both of which are now bulk-produced commercial animal feeds with falling prices.



Lysine and methionine are the two amino acids widely used to enhance the nutritional value of the protein found in animal feeds. Demand for these two products will remain steady despite new production facilities since livestock populations remain near record high level, due in part to increasing consumption by a growing population. The desire for leaner meats and the introduction of repartitioning agents that cause animals to develop more lean muscle instead of fat are raising demand for lysine and methionine.



Threonine and tryptophan are currently produced in commercial quantities for animal feed. Other essential amino acids, including valine, isoleucine and leucine, will be produced as commercial feed additives in the coming years as new production methods are developed.



The four amino acids used as food flavoring agents accounted for a market value of $8.4 billion globally in 2022. A projected 5% compound annual growth rate through 2028 is tied to the production and use of the sweetener aspartame. Aspartame has experienced significant negative press and is losing market share to new low-calorie sweeteners such as Splenda, but it is still widely used. Aspartic acid use will also grow as an additive to detergents

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the current and upcoming potential for three commercial amino acid markets, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global amino acid market, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the type of product (amino acid), application, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the commercial amino acids markets, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

Patent review and new developments, R&D activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for bio-based commercial amino acids

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players in the market, including Ajinomoto, Balchem, CJ Corp., Fufeng Group Ltd. and Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $38.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

What's New in this Update?

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Commercial Interests

Feed Fortification

Food Flavoring Agents

Specialty Uses

Dietary Needs

Biologic Value of Amino Acid Mixtures

Recommended Daily Allowance

Amino Acid Metabolism

Properties

Chemical Structure

Isolation and Analysis

Microbiological Assay

Chromatographic Separation

Production Technology

Extraction

Fermentation

Microbiological Processes

Chemical D Synthesis

Enzymatic Conversion

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Regulations

Federal Drug Administration

U.S. Pharmacopoeia

Dietary Supplement and Non-Prescription Drug Consumer Protection Act

Chapter 4 Recent Trends and Technology Advances

Hydroxy Amino Acids

Biotechnology Methods to Manufacture Amino Acids

Dry Form of Lysine is Being Phase Out

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19

Impact of Covid-19 on Amino Acids Supply Chain

National Lockdowns

Reduced Labor Availability

Increased Waiting Time

Customer Preferences

The Rise of Social Media During the Pandemic

Impact on Social Events

Rumors Affected the Consumption of Meat

Food Security

Chapter 6 Amino Acid Market by Products

Major Manufacturers

Methionine

Methionine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Methionine Product Types and Comparative Nutritional Values

Global Methionine Market

Methionine Capacity and Manufacturers

Price of Methionine

Lysine

Global Lysine Market

Lysine Capacity and Manufacturers

Pricing

Threonine

Threonine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Global Threonine Market

Threonine Capacity and Manufacturers

Threonine Pricing

Tryptophan

Tryptophan Applications and Consumption Patterns

Tryptophan Regulations

Tryptophan Health Applications

Tryptophan as a Fat Fighter

Global Tryptophan Market

Tryptophan Capacity

Pricing

Phenylalanine

Phenylalanine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Pharmaceutical Uses of Phenylalanine

Global Phenylalanine Market

Phenylalanine Capacity and Manufacturers

Phenylalanine Pricing

Glutamic Acid

Glutamic Acid Production Technology

Glutamic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns

Msg Regulation

Global Glutamic Acid Market

Glutamic Acid Capacity and Manufacturers

Pricing

Cysteine

Cysteine/Cystine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Cysteine and Nutraceuticals

Cysteine/Cystine Production Technology

Global Cysteine/Cystine Market

Cysteine/Cystine Capacity and Manufacturers

Cysteine Pricing

Aspartic Acid

Aspartic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns

Aspartic Acid Copolymers

Aspartic Acid Production Technology

Global Aspartic Acid Market

Aspartic Acid Capacity and Manufacturers

Aspartic Acid Pricing

Glycine

Glycine Applications

Global Glycine Market

Glycine Capacity and Manufacturers

Glycine Pricing

Alanine

Alanine Production Technology

Alanine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Global Alanine Market

Alanine Capacity and Manufacturers

Alanine Pricing

Arginine

Applications

Global Arginine Market

Arginine Capacity and Manufacturers

Arginine Pricing

Proline

Proline Technology

Global Proline Market

Proline Capacity and Manufacturers

Proline Pricing

Leucine

Leucine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Leucine Production Technology

Global Leucine Market

Leucine Capacity and Manufacturers

Leucine Pricing

Valine

Valine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Valine Production Technology

Global Valine Market

Valine Capacity and Manufacturers

Valine Pricing

Tyrosine

Tyrosine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Tyrosine Production Technology

Global Tyrosine Market

Tyrosine Capacity and Manufacturers

Tyrosine Pricing

Other Amino Acids

Isoleucine

Serine

Asparagine

Glutamine

Histidine

Chapter 7 Amino Acids Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

China and Feed

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latam

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latam

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Amino Acids Market by Application

Animal Feed Applications

Animal Feed Supplements

Phase Feeding

Animal Feed Regulations

International Regulations

Typical Animal Feed Product

Complete Protein Sources

New Amino Acid-Based Feed Products

Poultry Feeds

Swine Feeds

Amino Acid Research and Animal Nutrition

Technical Factors

Animal By-Products

Dairy and Beef Cattle Feeds

Sheep Feeds

Aquaculture

Pet Foods

Food Flavoring and Food Additive Applications

Global Market for Food Flavorings

Specialty Applications

Pharmaceutical Products

Chemical Intermediates

Cosmetics and Amino Acids

Photography and Amino Acids

Detergent and Amino Acids

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Adm

Balchem Corp.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Cj Corp.

Daesang Corp.

Evonik Degussa Corp.

Fufeng Group Ltd.

Global Biochem Technology Group

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Novus International Inc.

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vedan International Ltd.

Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd.

