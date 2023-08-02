United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028: Market is Witnessing Investments from New Players and Established Players

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK data center market size is expected to reach a value of $10.18 billion by 2028 from $8.65 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%
This report analyses the UK data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The UK is one of Western Europe's major data center investment contributors, followed by Germany and Ireland. The UK major data center construction locations include Greater London, Greater Manchester, and Berkshire are the major locations for data center construction.
London, a highly populated and urbanized location, expects growth in brownfield data center construction in the coming years, with greenfield investments in other counties. In terms of 5G connectivity, the UK Government has launched several other projects such as 5G Logistics, 5G Ports, Smart Junctions 5G, AMC2, 5G CAL, 5G Factory of The Future, and 5GEM-UK to boost 5G usage in different industry verticals.
Telecom operators such as EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2 are involved in deploying 5G network services across the country. For instance, in April 2023, Vodafone launched a private 5G standalone network called Mobile Private Network (MPN) across the UK.
In 2022, the UK Data Center Market witnessed investments from major companies such as Kao Data, Ark Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, Colt Data Center Services, CyrusOne, Datum Datacentres, Global Switch, VIRTUS Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, and others.
In addition, the market has witnessed data center investments from some new industry entrants, including Digital Reef, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, Global Technical Realty, Stratus DC Management, Yondr, and Zero One.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UK colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 197
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30
- Coverage: 30+ Counties
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in the UK
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$10.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.7%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- 2bm
- AECOM
- Arup
- ARC: MC
- Atkins
- BladeRoom Data Centres
- Bouygues Construction
- Deerns
- Future-tech
- HDR Architecture
- INFINITI
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- Kirby Engineering Group
- KMG Partnership
- Metnor Construction
- Mercury Engineering
- MiCiM
- Nicholas Webb Architects
- Oakmont Construction
- RED
- SPIE UK
- Skanska
- STO Building Group
- Sudlows
- TTSP
- Waldeck
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Kohler-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls Royce
- Riello Elettronica
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ark Data Centres
- China Mobile International
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CloudHQ
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Corscale Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Datum Datacentres
- Echelon Data Centres
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- IONOS
- Iron Mountain
- Infinity SDC
- Keppel Data Centres
- Kao Data
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Lumen Technologies
- Proximity Data Centres
- Serverfarm
- Sungard Availability Services
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
New Entrants
- Digital Reef
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
- Yondr
- Zero One
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Greater London
- Berkshire
- Greater Manchester
- Other Counties
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Greater London
- Other Counties
