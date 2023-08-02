United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028: Market is Witnessing Investments from New Players and Established Players

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK data center market size is expected to reach a value of $10.18 billion by 2028 from $8.65 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%

This report analyses the UK data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The UK is one of Western Europe's major data center investment contributors, followed by Germany and Ireland. The UK major data center construction locations include Greater London, Greater Manchester, and Berkshire are the major locations for data center construction.

London, a highly populated and urbanized location, expects growth in brownfield data center construction in the coming years, with greenfield investments in other counties. In terms of 5G connectivity, the UK Government has launched several other projects such as 5G Logistics, 5G Ports, Smart Junctions 5G, AMC2, 5G CAL, 5G Factory of The Future, and 5GEM-UK to boost 5G usage in different industry verticals.

Telecom operators such as EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2 are involved in deploying 5G network services across the country. For instance, in April 2023, Vodafone launched a private 5G standalone network called Mobile Private Network (MPN) across the UK.

In 2022, the UK Data Center Market witnessed investments from major companies such as Kao Data, Ark Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, Colt Data Center Services, CyrusOne, Datum Datacentres, Global Switch, VIRTUS Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

In addition, the market has witnessed data center investments from some new industry entrants, including Digital Reef, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, Global Technical Realty, Stratus DC Management, Yondr, and Zero One.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UK colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK

Facilities Covered (Existing): 197

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30

Coverage: 30+ Counties

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the UK

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

2bm

AECOM

Arup

ARC: MC

Atkins

BladeRoom Data Centres

Bouygues Construction

Deerns

Future-tech

HDR Architecture

INFINITI

ISG

JCA Engineering

Kirby Engineering Group

KMG Partnership

Metnor Construction

Mercury Engineering

MiCiM

Nicholas Webb Architects

Oakmont Construction

RED

SPIE UK

Skanska

STO Building Group

Sudlows

TTSP

Waldeck

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Kohler-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rolls Royce

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ark Data Centres

China Mobile International

Colt Data Centre Services

CloudHQ

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Corscale Data Centers

Digital Realty

Datum Datacentres

Echelon Data Centres

Equinix

Global Switch

IONOS

Iron Mountain

Infinity SDC

Keppel Data Centres

Kao Data

NTT Global Data Centers

Lumen Technologies

Proximity Data Centres

Serverfarm

Sungard Availability Services

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

New Entrants

Digital Reef

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

Yondr

Zero One

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Greater London

Berkshire

Greater Manchester

Other Counties

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Greater London

Other Counties

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcy7wo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment