Flash News: OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with HorizonDEX, a Concentrated Liquidity DEX on Linea

SINGAPORE, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 2, 2023.



OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with HorizonDEX, a Concentrated Liquidity DEX on Linea

OKX Wallet has now integrated with HorizonDEX, a concentrated liquidity DEX that lets users allocate liquidity within a custom price range to maximize efficiency and minimize slippage.



With this integration, OKX Wallet users can do the following via HorizonDEX:



Swap tokens

Add liquidity

Earn rewards by staking liquidity provider (LP) tokens



To access HorizonDEX via web extension, users simply need to:



Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to HorizonDEX via web extension



Users can also access HorizonDEX via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



HorizonDEX is built on Linea, a ConsenSys-built Layer-2 network that leverages cutting-edge technology, including zero-knowledge cryptography, to enhance the scalability of Ethereum while maintaining security and interoperability. OKX Wallet also recently announced that it is now integrated with Linea, giving users a faster and more cost-effective transaction experience.

To learn more, click here.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



