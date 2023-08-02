Asia-Pacific Nitrile Medical Gloves Markets, 2023-2028: Surge in Demand - Asian Market's Capacity for Nitrile Medical Gloves on the Rise

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific nitrile medical glove market is witnessing significant growth, projected to reach a value of $3.17 billion by 2028, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.5%

This comprehensive study delves into the APAC market dynamics for 2023-2028, analyzing various growth enablers, restraints, and emerging trends. The report provides a detailed analysis of the APAC nitrile medical glove market in terms of both revenue and volume.

The Asian market landscape is experiencing a surge in demand for nitrile medical gloves, both for export to other countries and for domestic consumption. Notably, the introduction of eco-friendly nitrile medical gloves is one of the innovative trends contributing to the market's growth. Moreover, with a constantly increasing target population, the consumption volume of nitrile medical gloves in APAC is on a gradual rise.

Asian companies are actively forming partnerships with entities in other regions, establishing subsidiaries, and expanding their market presence globally. Countries like China, which faced a high number of COVID-19 cases, distributed vaccines to control the spread of the disease, leading to an increased focus on safety standards in the market.

As a part of this shift, key players in the industry are also prioritizing the manufacturing of eco-friendly nitrile medical gloves.

Report Highlights

The demand for the eco-friendly products in the Asian market is increasing.

The consumption of medical gloves has increased in Asian countries. The safety standards have gone high.

China is reporting thousands of COVID-19 cases in the middle of 2023. This will keep the demand for nitrile gloves high in the market.

Non-powdered medical glove segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The majority of the countries in Asia have stopped using powdered nitrile medical gloves. However, in some developing countries, nitrile powdered gloves are still used.

The demand for examination gloves in Asia is increasing. New healthcare settings are opening up, and vaccination clinics are increasing, increasing safety standards in the countries for the healthcare professionals are increasing the volume of examination gloves.

By End-users, the hospitals' segment accounted for the largest share. By volume, the diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow faster with 100% incremental growth.

Post-COVID-19, the demand for surgical gloves increased drastically, following a positive trend in the market. Increased access to surgeries from developing countries increased the volume of surgeries performed.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Vendors:

Ansell

Hartalega

Kossan Rubber Industries

Top Glove

Other Prominent Vendors:

A1 Globe

Adventa Health

Alsace Protection

Akzenta International

B. Braun Melsungen

Bergamot

Hycare International

Intco Medical Technologies

Kanam Latex Industries

Leboo Healthcare Products

Neomedic

Phoenix Rubber Products

RFB Latex

Riverside Holdings

Semperit

Tan Sin Lian Industries

Nitrile Medical Glove Market Segmentation Data

APAC: Projected Revenue by Category (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

Non-Powdered

Powdered

APAC: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

Examination

Surgical

APAC: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

End-User Snapshot

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

ASCs

Clinics

Others

Nitrile Medical Glove Market Prospects & Opportunities

APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Market Drivers

APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Trends

APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Constraints

APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Industry Overview

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Other Prominent Players

