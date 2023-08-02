An Introduction to ISO 22716: Cosmetic Products GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Training Course

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to ISO 22716 - GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) for Cosmetic Products Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This essential course has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of both Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies as well as personnel seeking to venture into the dynamic world of cosmetic production. It also offers a valuable opportunity for professionals looking to refresh and update their knowledge about the latest GMP requirements in this fast-evolving industry. With a focus on ensuring quality, compliance, and consumer safety, this course is a must-attend for anyone involved in the cosmetics sector.

Compliance with the international guidelines, standards and directives applicable to the production of cosmetics is essential for commercial success and consumer safety. As in the pharmaceutical, medical device and food industries, cosmetic products and their production are constantly inspected to ensure they consistently meet certain standards.

The ISO 22716 standard is a combination of rules that combine ISO 9001 and GMP guidelines. A cosmetic manufacturer that has the ISO 22716 standard is obliged to strictly comply with a wide variety of rules, from the selection of raw materials to the number of particles that must be present in the production environment, from the microbiological tests to the quality of the water used, from the qualifications of the personnel it employs to the production records it keeps.

The programme will cover all aspects of the ISO 22716 standard and will include practical application examples. The critical points to be considered in the cosmetic production process will be addressed and there will be plenty of time to discuss the complexities involved.

Benefits of Attending

Understand how to comply with International Cosmetics Directives and Legislation

Refresh your knowledge about the current Cosmetics GMP requirements

Know how to establish an ISO 22716-compliant Cosmetics Quality Management System

Learn how to qualify manufacturing areas: water, HVAC, Gas systems

Know how to calibrate, clean, maintain, and qualify a system and equipment

Understand how to validate processes, cleaning, and computerised systems

Know how to handle an Out of Specification (OOS), an Out of Trend (OOT), deviations, and unexpected incidents

Hear how to launch a root cause analysis, and prevent human errors

Gain a better understanding of which elements can trigger a change control initiative

Personnel from the following departments:

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Validation

R & D

Audit

Regulatory

IT

Warehouse and supply chain

Engineering

Procurement

Agenda

An Overview of International Cosmetic Regulations and Standards

EU Cosmetic regulation (EC No 1223/2009)

ISO 9001

GMP guidelines for cosmetics

ISO 22716

Establishing an ISO 22716 Quality Management System:

Personnel

Organisation chart

Management responsibilities

Training

Personnel hygiene and health

Visitors and untrained personnel

Premises

Material and personnel airlocks

Floors, walls, ceilings, windows

Washing and toilet facilities

Lightning

Ventilation

Pipework

Cleaning and sanitisation

Maintenance

Pest control

Equipment

Equipment design and selection

Installation

Calibration

Cleaning and sanitisation

Maintenance

Qualification

Back-up systems

Workshop 1 - Manufacturing Equipment Qualification

Raw Materials and Packaging Materials

Principle

Purchasing

Receipt

Identification and status

Release

Storage

Re-evaluation

Water systems

Q & A

Production

Principle

Manufacturing operations

Start-up checks

Assignment of a batch number

In-process operations

Bulk product storage

Packaging operations

Validation

Finished Product

Principle

Release

Storage

Shipment

Returns

Quality Control Laboratory

Principle

Test Methods

Acceptance criteria

Results

Out of Specifications (OOS) and Out of Trends (OOT)

Reagents

Solutions

Reference standards

Culture media

Sampling

Retain sample

Treatment of Product that is Out of Specification (OOS)

Rejected finished products

Bulk products

Raw materials and packaging materials

Workshop 2 - How to Select a Raw Material Supplier?

Wastes, Subcontracting, Deviations, Compliance, Recalls, Change Control, Internal Audit, Documentation

Principle

Types of waste

Types of subcontracting

Deviations

Root Cause Analysis

Human Error Reduction

Corrective and Preventative Actions (CAPAs)

Product complaint

Product recall

Change control

Internal audit

Documentation requirements

Health Safety and Environmental (HSE) and Cosmetics Manufacturing

Q & A and Key Take Away Messages

Speakers:



Mustafa Edik

Independent GMP Consultant and Auditor



After graduating as a Chemist from university, Mustafa began his 25 year plus career as a Laboratory Supervisor at Bayer, a German Pharmaceutical Company. After 15 years of working as a Quality Assurance Assistant Manager, Laboratory Supervisor, Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems, and GMP Lead Auditor, he decided to continue his career as a Consultant. He has served the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEA) as Principal GMP Auditor and Consultant for 6 years. TAEA was audited by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health and granted GMP Certificate for 5 Radiopharmaceuticals. This success has won great acclaim from all health authorities and industry.



He has prepared and presented various training courses and workshops to more than 8000 individuals from 150 International and local Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Cosmetics companies on GMP, GDP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems. He has taken part in several International Pharmaceutical Facility Establishment projects as GMP Consultant and has also set up various Quality Management Systems for Local Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies.



While he was the Vice President of Quality and Technical Operations at a Quality Academia Training and Consultancy firm, he acquired and converted it into a 100 % Turkish Company. As the only IRCA Certificated Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems and GMP Lead Auditor in Turkey, he currently conducts API, Excipient, Packaging Materials Suppliers and Manufacturers, Third Party Logistics Service Providers, Sterile and Non-Sterile Manufacturing Facilities Audits according to FDA, EMA, PIC /S, TMMDA, MHRA, TGA Health Canada, and WHO regulations and guidelines.



He finished his second university degree in Biopharmaceutical Sciences BSc (Hons) at Atlantic Technological University - Ireland. He is the author of chapter 6 of the book published by PDA named "Good Distribution Practices" and he is preparing his latest book on 'GMP Audits' which will be published by Taylor & Francis in 2023.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y6259

