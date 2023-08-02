Idealista To Leverage Matterport Digital Twin Platform For Southern Europe’s Largest Real Estate Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), today announced the continuation of its longstanding relationship with Idealista , Southern Europe’s largest online real estate marketplace, through a multi-year enterprise agreement with Matterport.



Idealista supports real estate agents and private individuals across Spain, Portugal and Italy by providing an online real estate classifieds platform to advertise property portfolios in some of the most densely populated regions in the world. As an online real estate marketplace, Idealista matches supply and demand of buyers and sellers to expedite property purchasing processes through a network of more than 50,000 real estate agencies for over 3 million property listings.

In residential real estate, 3D virtual tours have been proven to increase buyer interest in properties, helping homes sell faster. In a survey conducted by OnePoll in 2022, 33% of home buyers in the past two years bought their property sight unseen, while 62% of home buyers considered virtual tools an essential resource for future purchases1.

To meet this increasing consumer demand for digital real estate solutions, Idealista will not only use Matterport’s digital twins to continue providing 3D virtual tour capabilities of its listings, but also to co-develop new digital twin experiences for its customers using Matterport’s software development kit , which enables customers to build custom apps, capabilities and add ons that reimagine what a space can do to deliver even more value to users.

"Since Idealista was founded in 2000, we have always strived to offer the best technological developments that can facilitate processes for our users,” said Francisco Iñareta, Spokesperson, Idealista. “That's why our relationship with Matterport is strategic and a reference point for anyone looking for a new home. Both Matterport's team and its solutions are a perfect fit with Idealista's culture, which is why we couldn't be happier with this relationship between the two companies."

“Idealista and Matterport have long shared a vision for transforming the way people connect with potential homes,” said Natalie Lamb, Managing Director, EMEA, Matterport. “With Matterport, Idealista will continue to provide an unparalleled experience to explore real estate listings, and push the boundaries for what buyers, sellers and agents can come to expect from a digital real estate platform.”

Businesses of all sizes are turning to Matterport for next-generation property marketing, facilities management and progress monitoring solutions that can bring any space to life through photorealistic digital twins. To learn more, visit: https://matterport.com/

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

About Idealista

Idealista is the leading real estate marketplace in southern Europe. Present in Spain, Italy and Portugal, it currently ranks number one in all three countries. It is the marketplace used by more than 50,000 real estate agencies and with more than 3 million property listings. In recent years it has launched new products that complete the real estate search: Rentalia (holiday rentals), Idealista/data (big data), Idealista/hipotecas (mortgage broker), Idealista/tools (real estate CRM) and Idealista/news (media).

