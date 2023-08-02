Global Interlining Fabric Market Analysis Report 2023: A $4 Billion Industry Dominated by Chargeurs, Freudenberg, & Kufner

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interlining Fabric Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Value, Volume, Pricing, Type (Fusible, Non-Fusible), Material (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Others), Applications: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Interlining Fabric market is poised for significant growth, with projected revenues reaching approximately USD 4 billion by the end of 2029, a substantial increase from USD 2.9 billion in 2022.

This comprehensive research report delves into the historical market data from 2019 to 2022, provides estimates for 2023, and offers forecasts for the period of 2024 to 2029. Covering a wide range of regions and countries, including the Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa, as well as the United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the report offers a detailed analysis of the Interlining Fabric industry.

From market value and volume analyses to insights on various types of interlining fabric, materials, and applications, the study presents valuable information through frameworks like SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, it highlights major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges in the industry, tracking competitive developments, strategies, mergers, acquisitions, and new product development for a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.

The interlining fabric market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the expanding textile and apparel industry, increasing demand for functional textiles, and technological advancements in interlining fabric manufacturing. This exclusive study delves into the current state of the interlining fabric market, highlights key trends shaping its growth, explores emerging opportunities, and discusses the challenges faced by industries.



The technological advancements are driving innovation in the interlining fabric manufacturing including advanced adhesive technologies, bonding techniques, and automation in production processes. The report also discusses the impact of digitalization and smart manufacturing on the interlining fabric market.



Advances in fiber production technology have led to the development of eco-friendly and sustainable fibers. For example, organic cotton, hemp, bamboo, and recycled polyester are gaining popularity as sustainable alternatives to conventional fabrics. These fibers require fewer resources, emit fewer greenhouse gases, and have a lower environmental impact compared to traditional synthetic or non-sustainable materials.



As a result, sustainability and eco-friendly fabric products are experiencing significant growth. This trend is expected to continue as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, and the textile industry embraces more sustainable practices and innovations. The integration of sustainability into fabric production is reshaping the industry and driving the development of a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible fashion ecosystem.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

