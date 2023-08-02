Global Stethoscope Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stethoscope Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 Segmented by Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stethoscope market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The global demand for stethoscopes in healthcare settings has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of various communicable and non-communicable diseases. Healthcare professionals rely on stethoscopes for accurate diagnosis, making them essential tools in medical practice.

The rise in the geriatric population, which is more susceptible to diseases and injuries, has further fueled the demand for stethoscopes for diagnosis and treatment purposes. The growing number of individuals aged 65 years or above, projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, indicates the need for reliable and efficient medical devices like stethoscopes to cater to their healthcare needs.

Stethoscopes offer several advantages, allowing medical practitioners to listen to crucial sounds produced by the body, such as heart and lung sounds, blood flow, and fetal heartbeats during pregnancy.

Moreover, the continuous technological advancements in the medical industry, including digital and electronic stethoscopes with Bluetooth connectivity, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the stethoscope market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases



An increasing number of people suffering from different cardiovascular disorders and pulmonary diseases will boost the demand for stethoscopes in the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States.

One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. In 2020, about 697,000 people died of heart disease in the United States, which is equivalent to 1 in 5 deaths. The majority of cardiovascular diseases are associated with the type of sound the heart produces, thereby increasing the demand for stethoscopes.

The advent of technologically advanced stethoscopes has paved the way for accurate and immediate diagnosis, thereby driving market growth.



Increasing Number of Healthcare Professionals



The improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of professionals adopting different healthcare services as a profession is expected to support the growth of the global stethoscope market. Every healthcare professional use stethoscope to examine the patient.

The increasing number of healthcare professionals is expected to increase the demand for stethoscopes thereby fuelling the market growth. In 2022, the total number of professionally active physicians in the United States was around 1,073,616. Not only in the United States, but this number is also increasing worldwide and creating demand for stethoscopes.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Stethoscope Market.

3M Company

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc

Eko Devices Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma Plc)

American Diagnostics Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Think Labs Medical LLC

Report Scope:



Stethoscope Market, By type:

Electronic/Digital

Smart

Traditional Acoustic

Others

Stethoscope Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors/Suppliers

Online

Stethoscope Market, By End User:

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Stethoscope Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayo9et

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.