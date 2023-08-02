Bladder Cancer Drugs Market to Surge to $4.31 Billion by 2027, Fueling Demand for Innovative Drug Therapies

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bladder cancer drugs market is witnessing robust expansion, with a projected value of $2.66 billion in 2023, rising from $2.32 billion in 2022. This impressive growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $4.31 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 12.9%. The "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" provides valuable insights into the industry's growth prospects and emerging trends.

The bladder cancer drugs market includes sales of Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Balversa, and Bavencio. Bladder cancer is characterized by cancerous tissue occurring on the lining of the bladder, also known as tumors, which have the potential to spread to nearby cells and tissues if not treated promptly. The market offers treatments for various bladder cancer types, including urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma, and others.

North America holds the largest share in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2022, while the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers market data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and includes key countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The main types of bladder cancer drugs are non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer. NMIBC is cancer that develops in the tissue lining the bladder's inner surface, without involving the bladder muscle. The market includes various applications such as low-grade tumors and high-grade tumors, distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

The number of bladder cancer cases has been on the rise, attributed to factors like unhygienic workplace exposures, increased smoking habits, and consumption of water containing Arsenic. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 81,400 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020, with 62,100 cases in men and 19,300 cases in women. The rising incidence of bladder cancer fuels the demand for bladder cancer drugs, contributing to market growth.

The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies poses a restraint on the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapy employs the body's immune system to fight cancer, potentially reducing the body's immune response.

Major organizations are investing in research to utilize nanotechnology as a means of drug delivery into the human body. Nanotechnology involves the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures, and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. This method of delivery enables doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer, as the nanoparticles used in treatment can attack cancerous cells directly without harming surrounding cells.

The bladder cancer drugs market is regulated by government agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which establish policies and guidelines for manufacturers to follow. FDA has formulated programs for expediting drug approvals for serious conditions, including the fast-track program, the breakthrough drug program, and the accelerated approval program. These programs expedite the approval of life-saving drugs within 60 days of filing a request for consideration.

The countries covered in the bladder cancer drugs market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA. Major players in the bladder cancer drugs market are Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International and Johnson & Johnson.

The "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" is a comprehensive resource providing invaluable statistics and insights for businesses seeking to thrive in the bladder cancer drugs industry. With in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the market, the report serves as a strategic guide for industry professionals.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles:

Pfizer

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis International

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Vault Pharma Inc.

Vyriad Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Asana BioSciences LLC

Array BioPharma Inc.

Archivel Farma SL

AndroScience Corp

Amgen Inc.

Altor BioScience Corp

Alligator Bioscience AB

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc



