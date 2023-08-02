Prebiotics Market Set to Hit USD 10,435.16 Million By 2030, Says Reports Insights

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the P rebiotics M arket is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 10,435.16 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 6,065.16 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of prebiotics in food & beverage applications, which is accelerating market growth at the global level. Reports Insights study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the prebiotics market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673912

Prebiotics are frequently employed in food and beverage products as an essential fat replacer in food products. The prebiotics are deployed in a diverse range of food and beverage products such as bakery products, fruit juices, dairy products, and others. For instance, according to the UK Federation of Bakers Ltd, in 2020, the UK morning bakery and snacks products production, including bread, biscuits, and others was valued at 1.09 billion units, and in 2021, it was 1.18 billion units, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%. Henceforth, the rise in the production of the above-mentioned food and beverage products is accelerating the demand for prebiotics to promote healthy digestion.

The major players in the prebiotics industry are substantially utilizing a strategy of innovations in prebiotics, which is utilized for superior gut health, improve digestion, and others. As a result of this, prebiotics manufacturers are developing a new range of products with updated new ingredients. Thus, the innovations in new products with upgraded ingredients will create a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the global prebiotics market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 10,435.16 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 7.1% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Abbott, BENEO GmbH, Cargill Inc., Royal Cosun, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, FrieslandCampina, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Parmalat S.p.A, and Roquette Frères By Type Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Fos), Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (Gos), Mannose oligosaccharides (MOS), and Others By Application Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-prebiotics-market-statistical-analysis-673912

Key Market Takeaways

The global prebiotics market size is estimated to exceed USD 10,435.16 million by 2030 with an astonishing CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on type, the inulin segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the prebiotics market statistics in 2022.

In the context of application, the food & beverages segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of prebiotics market statistics during the forecast period.

Europe will create favorable circumstances for market growth in terms of value due to the growing development of new pharmaceuticals projects particularly in countries such as the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others.

Prebiotics Market Growth Drivers:

The booming food and beverage industry is accelerating the growth of the prebiotics market.

Increasing production activities associated with pharmaceutical products is fostering the prebiotics market growth.

Restraints

The high cost related to the research and development (R&D) for prebiotics is restraining the growth of the prebiotics market.

Global Prebiotics Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the inulin segment contributed the highest market share in 2022. Inulin has various health benefits, such as helping control diabetes, improving digestive health, and aiding weight loss. As a result, inulin is an efficient dietary fiber that ensures efficient gut health. Inulin is deployed in the pharmaceutical industry as a drug carrier, stabilizer, and auxiliary therapeutic agent for the treatment of diseases such as constipation and diabetes. Thus, due to the above benefits, the adoption of inulin is increasing to promote digestive health, which, in turn, is driving market growth.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673912

Based on Application, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global prebiotics market. Prebiotics promote the building and maintaining of a healthy colony of good bacteria. Good bacteria boost the gut and digestion. Thus, prebiotics are utilized in bakery products, dairy products, chocolates & confectioneries, and others to improve beneficial bacteria by providing food with an appropriate environment where these microorganisms can flourish. Hence, due to the advantages of prebiotics, the utilization of prebiotics is increasing in food and beverage products to ensure improvement in gut health. This prominent factor is accelerating market growth.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Europe accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth, owing to the growth in the food and beverage industry. For instance, according to Food Drink Europe, a European Union confederation for the food industry, in 2021, the European Union food and beverage industry turnover was valued at Euro 1,093 billion (USD 1,292.0 billion), and in 2022 it was valued at Euro 1,121 billion (USD 1,177.8 billion), a year-on-year increase of 2.6%. Therefore, the advancement in the food and beverage industry in the European region is benefiting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research Abbott, BENEO GmbH, Cargill Inc., and Royal Cosun, among others, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies have strong production capabilities and an established presence in the market through their extensive service portfolios and distribution networks. Further, the prebiotics market is expected to grow at a substantial rate due to rising demand from the food and beverage industry mainly in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the development of a new product range for prebiotics will further increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, OptiBiotix Health Plc, a global manufacturer of prebiotics launched OptiXOS in the European and African markets. The new range of OptiXOS is a xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) prebiotic. Thus, the launch of a new range of products will foster the growth of the market.

In August 2022, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a leading player in the prebiotics market introduced GOS-OP High Purity, a new range of prebiotics. Hence, the introduction of prebiotic products will spur market growth.

In January 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition, an India-based manufacturer of prebiotics launched plant-based and clinically-studied Probiotic + Prebiotic. The development of a new range of organic prebiotics will create an opportunity for market growth in the upcoming years.

Request for Inquiry or Customization Request @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/enquiry/673912

List of Major Global Prebiotics Market:

Abbott

BENEO GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Royal Cosun

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

FrieslandCampina

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Parmalat S.p.A

Roquette Frères

Global Prebiotics Market Segmentation:

By Type Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Fos) Inulin Galacto-Oligosaccharides (Gos) Mannose oligosaccharides (MOS) Others

By Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Prebiotics Market Report

What was the market size of the prebiotics industry in 2020?

What will be the potential market valuation for the prebiotics industry by 2030?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the prebiotics market, as well as the opportunities that may impact the market’s future development?

What is the dominating segment in the prebiotics market by application?

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the fastest impact on the prebiotics market's growth in the coming years?

Our Other Research Reports here: -

Gelling Agents Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2030

Food Release Agents Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2030

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2030

Proteases Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2030

Lutein Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2030

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in the foremost countries around the globe.

Contact:

Email: sales@reportsinsights.com

USA: +1-214-272-0393

Europe: +44-20-8133-9198