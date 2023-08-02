Bitget's Blockchain4Youth Initiative Launches Builders Program to Recruit and Train 100+ Youngsters

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , announces the launch of the Bitget Builders Program as its latest initiative of the Blockchain4Youth charity project. The program aims to recruit over 100 young talents and provide them with comprehensive education and training in crypto, blockchain, and Web3, along with invaluable industry experiences. With this visionary undertaking, Bitget seeks to inspire and empower the next generation of crypto leaders, fostering a resilient community amid the ever-evolving blockchain landscape.

The Bitget Builders Program comes at a time when the industry experiences shifts and challenges, demonstrating Bitget's unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation. The Bitget Builders, a dedicated group of volunteers, will play a pivotal role in supporting the Bitget community and advancing the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

"Blockchain technology is the future, and the future belongs to the youth. We believe that nurturing curiosity, innovation, and talent is the key to driving the growth and development of the blockchain industry. The launch of the program, together with Bitget's commitment to its employees and rebranding efforts, solidifies the platform's position as a leading exchange during challenging times," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

In its first phase, the Bitget Builders Program aims to recruit 100 young talents in Q3 2023, with a focus on countries such as Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia.

Selected participants in the program will gain access to high-profile industry events, engage with luminaries and investors, and receive exposure that will shape their personal growth and future prospects as crypto leaders, regardless of their current experience level.

According to a recent research conducted by Bitget, Millennials account for 46% of crypto enthusiasts and are more familiar with the internet and digital technologies than their more mature counterparts. The platform believes the Gen Z and younger crypto users, who grow up with the increasing adoption of crypto, will be playing a vital role in promoting crypto adoption, and therefore, aims to encourage and inspire the backbone of the future world, to join and follow the wave of crypto early.

The Bitget Builders Program is part of the broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, which Bitget launched in May 2023. This initiative has committed $10 million in funds over the next 5 years to empower young individuals to embrace blockchain through a series of educational activities tailored for youth, including campus lectures, U30 hackathons, blockchain online courses, certifications, and scholarships. Bitget will host its first Crypto Experience Day with partnering universities and blockchain organizations globally. It is set to commence on August 12, 2023, coinciding with International Youth Day. The initiative is aimed at providing hands-on blockchain technology as well as crypto career suggestions to young audiences.



In its ongoing commitment to educational excellence, Bitget's Academy now offers the Blockchain Fundamentals Course. Designed as a structured entry point into the world of blockchain, the course comprises three modules covering crypto, NFTs , DeFi , metaverses, and Web3. The program equips beginners with practical knowledge and skills, encouraging wider participation and understanding of blockchain technology.





