Radware Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $65.6 million, down 13% year-over-year
  • Total ARR of $208.3 million, up 7% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.3% compared to 83.3% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10; GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.13

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“During the second quarter of 2023, we continued to execute on our cloud security strategy, accelerating our cloud ARR growth 23% year-over-year,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “At the same time, we encountered headwinds in on-premise appliance sales. As the macroeconomic environment evolves, we will continue to align our investments with our key priorities, which include driving cloud security growth, enhancing our go-to-market partnerships, and expanding into the mid-sized enterprise market.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2023
Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $65.6 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10% from $29.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 24% from $29.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 3% from $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $402.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and the Company’s third quarter 2023 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com



Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2023 2022
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents42,644  46,185 
Available-for-sale marketable securities77,222  44,180 
Short-term bank deposits222,769  207,679 
Trade receivables, net16,820  17,752 
Other receivables and prepaid expenses9,815  7,196 
Inventories12,323  11,428 
 381,593  334,420 
    
Long-term investments   
Available-for-sale marketable securities59,375  90,148 
Long-term bank deposits0  43,765 
Severance pay funds2,092  2,146 
 61,467  136,059 
    
    
Property and equipment, net20,224  21,068 
Intangible assets, net17,702  19,686 
Other long-term assets41,168  41,269 
Operating lease right-of-use assets20,776  23,078 
Goodwill68,008  68,008 
Total assets610,938  643,588 
    
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
    
Current Liabilities   
Trade payables7,847  6,464 
Deferred revenues111,309  108,243 
Operating lease liabilities4,633  4,685 
Other payables and accrued expenses36,391  44,643 
 160,180  164,035 
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues70,369  72,219 
Operating lease liabilities17,210  19,461 
Other long-term liabilities18,809  19,430 
 106,388  111,110 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Share capital733  732 
Additional paid-in capital514,743  498,168 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(4,680)  (4,844) 
Treasury stock, at cost(336,953)  (303,299) 
Retained earnings132,513  141,402 
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity306,356  332,159 
    
Non–controlling interest38,014  36,284 
    
Total shareholders' equity344,370  368,443 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity610,938  643,588 
    



Radware Ltd.        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)        
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)        
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2023  2022 2023  2022
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues 65,607  75,114 134,648  148,822
Cost of revenues 12,742  13,888 26,048  26,829
Gross profit 52,865  61,226 108,600  121,993
         
Operating expenses, net:        
Research and development, net 21,141  21,623 42,291  41,993
Selling and marketing 31,917  32,290 63,836  62,573
General and administrative 8,307  5,737 16,554  12,264
Total operating expenses, net 61,365  59,650 122,681  116,830
         
Operating income (loss) (8,500)  1,576 (14,081)  5,163
Financial income, net 3,419  2,986 6,910  4,684
Income (loss) before taxes on income (5,081)  4,562 (7,171)  9,847
Taxes on income 727  1,410 1,718  2,925
Net income (loss) (5,808)  3,152 (8,889)  6,922
         
Basic net earnings (loss) per share (0.13)  0.07 (0.20)  0.15
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 43,400,635  44,914,427 43,725,443  45,288,463
         
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.13)  0.07 (0.20)  0.15
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 43,400,635  45,835,440 43,725,443  46,476,687



 Radware Ltd.       
 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information       
 (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)       
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit52,865  61,226  108,600  121,993 
 Share-based compensation113  94  226  184 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  1,256  1,984  1,720 
Non-GAAP gross profit53,970  62,576  110,810  123,897 
         
GAAP research and development, net21,141  21,623  42,291  41,993 
 Share-based compensation2,177  1,635  4,136  3,444 
Non-GAAP Research and development, net18,964  19,988  38,155  38,549 
         
GAAP selling and marketing31,917  32,290  63,836  62,573 
 Share-based compensation3,537  3,043  6,931  4,892 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing28,380  29,247  56,905  57,681 
         
GAAP general and administrative8,307  5,737  16,554  12,264 
 Share-based compensation3,068  876  6,599  1,544 
 Litigation costs-  -  -  - 
 Acquisition costs545  -  558  1,142 
Non-GAAP general and administrative4,694  4,861  9,397  9,578 
         
GAAP total operating expenses, net61,365  59,650  122,681  116,830 
 Share-based compensation8,782  5,554  17,666  9,880 
 Litigation costs-  -  -  - 
 Acquisition costs545  -  558  1,142 
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net52,038  54,096  104,457  105,808 
         
GAAP operating income (loss)(8,500)  1,576  (14,081)  5,163 
 Share-based compensation8,895  5,648  17,892  10,064 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  1,256  1,984  1,720 
 Litigation costs-  -  -  - 
 Acquisition costs545  -  558  1,142 
Non-GAAP operating income1,932  8,480  6,353  18,089 
         
GAAP financial income, net3,419  2,986  6,910  4,684 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(32)  (1,920)  (807)  (2,814) 
Non-GAAP financial income, net3,387  1,066  6,103  1,870 
         
GAAP income before taxes on income (loss)(5,081)  4,562  (7,171)  9,847 
 Share-based compensation8,895  5,648  17,892  10,064 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  1,256  1,984  1,720 
 Litigation costs-  -  -  - 
 Acquisition costs545  -  558  1,142 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(32)  (1,920)  (807)  (2,814) 
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income5,319  9,546  12,456  19,959 
         
GAAP taxes on income727  1,410  1,718  2,925 
 Tax related adjustments61  61  123  123 
Non-GAAP taxes on income788  1,471  1,841  3,048 
         
GAAP net income (loss)(5,808)  3,152  (8,889)  6,922 
 Share-based compensation8,895  5,648  17,892  10,064 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  1,256  1,984  1,720 
 Litigation costs-  -  -  - 
 Acquisition costs545  -  558  1,142 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(32)  (1,920)  (807)  (2,814) 
 Tax related adjustments(61)  (61)  (123)  (123) 
Non-GAAP net income4,531  8,075  10,615  16,911 
         
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share(0.13)  0.07  (0.20)  0.15 
 Share-based compensation0.20  0.12  0.40  0.22 
 Amortization of intangible assets0.02  0.03  0.05  0.04 
 Litigation costs0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00 
 Acquisition costs0.01  0.00  0.01  0.02 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(0.00)  (0.04)  (0.02)  (0.06) 
 Tax related adjustments(0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00) 
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.10  0.18  0.24  0.36 
         
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share44,268,786  45,835,440  44,513,899  46,476,687 



Radware Ltd.        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow        
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)        
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:        
         
Net income (loss) (5,808)  3,152  (8,889)  6,922 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 3,113  3,229  6,191  5,717 
Share-based compensation 8,895  5,648  17,892  10,064 
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 718  798  955  1,386 
Loss (gain) related to securities, net (1)  (1)  244  (60) 
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits 229  39  (1,525)  72 
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (36)  (53)  (105)  94 
Increase in trade receivables, net 1,937  7,203  932  1,349 
Increase (decrease) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 532  (509)  (2,326)  (4,325) 
Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,044)  (148)  (895)  177 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 3,020  (713)  1,383  3,130 
Increase in deferred revenues 470  18,064  1,216  20,500 
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (6,944)  (3,850)  (11,442)  (22,182) 
Decrease in operating lease liabilities, net (215)  (1,335)  (1)  (1,772) 
Net cash provided by operating activities 4,866  31,524  3,630  21,072 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
         
Purchase of property and equipment (1,595)  (2,333)  (3,363)  (4,497) 
Proceeds from other long-term assets, net 1  92  48  37 
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 21,000  (42,550)  30,200  (20,201) 
Proceeds from sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net (3,857)  (9,196)  (1,881)  (4,640) 
Payment for the business acquisition of SecurityDAM Ltd. 0  0  0  (30,000) 
Net cash provided (used in) investing activities 15,549  (53,987)  25,004  (59,301) 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
         
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 88  239  308  801 
Repurchase of shares (19,741)  (18,060)  (32,483)  (40,886) 
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred A shares in subsidiary   35,000    35,000 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,653)  17,179  (32,175)  (5,085) 
         
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 762  (5,284)  (3,541)  (43,314) 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 41,882  54,483  46,185  92,513 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 42,644  49,199  42,644  49,199 
         



 Radware Ltd.   
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)   
 (U.S Dollars in thousands)   
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)(5,808)  3,152  (8,889)  6,922 
 Exclude: Financial income, net(3,419)  (2,986)  (6,910)  (4,684) 
 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense3,113  3,229  6,191  5,717 
 Exclude: Taxes on income727  1,410  1,718  2,925 
EBITDA(5,387)  4,805  (7,890)  10,880 
         
 Share-based compensation8,895  5,648  17,892  10,064 
 Litigation costs-  -  -  288 
 Acquisition costs545  -  558  1,142 
Adjusted EBITDA4,053  10,453  10,560  22,374 
         
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
         
 Amortization of intangible assets992  1,256  1,984  1,720 
         
 Depreciation2,121  1,973  4,207  3,997 
         
  3,113  3,229  6,191  5,717 
         

