Southeast Asia Data Center Market Insights 2023-2028: Digitalization and Government Support Unlocking New Opportunities

Southeast Asia Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $14.19 billion by 2028 from $9.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%
Emerging as a promising market, Southeast Asia experiences robust growth in connectivity, fueled by the increasing demand driven by digitalization and government support across multiple countries. However, the region faced a setback in data center construction due to a moratorium in Singapore, impacting overall investment growth.
The adoption of IT infrastructure in the market is prominently focused on switches up to 40GbE ports, flash storage devices, and blade servers, with expectations of moving beyond 40GbE as hyperscale facilities expand in the coming years. Given the tropical climate, data center operators in the region opt for water-based cooling systems for efficient mechanical infrastructure.
Furthermore, the market showcases active participation from both regional and global construction contractors and subcontractors in the general construction segment. Disruptive trends encompass sustainability strategies, the deployment of edge data centers and 5G services, and the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.
The market is also influenced by data localization laws implemented across different countries, shaping the landscape of Southeast Asia's data center market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|86
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$14.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Vendor Landscape
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- AWP Architects
- CSF Group
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- First Balfour
- Fortis Construction
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT Facilities Group
- Obayashi Corporation
- PM Group
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Red Engineering
- Sato Kogyo
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- Bee Information Technology
- Chindata
- CMC Telecom
- Converge ICT Solutions
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge DC
- DITO Telecommunity
- DTP
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- FPT Telecom
- HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HTC-ITC)
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC
- PP Telecommunication (PPTEL)
- Princeton Digital Group
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse
- Telkom Indonesia
- True IDC
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viettel IDC
New Entrants
- Data Center First
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Evolution Data Centres
- MettaDC
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- OneAsia Network
- Pure Data Centres Group
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr
- YTL Data Center
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Author
2. About Our Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Investment Opportunities
8.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast
8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2. Market Growth Enablers
9.3. Market Restraints
9.4. Site Selection Criteria
10. Infrastructure Segmentation
10.1. It Infrastructure
10.2. Electrical Infrastructure
10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure
10.4. Cooling Systems
10.5. Cooling Techniques
10.6. General Construction
11. Tier Standards Segmentation
12. Geography Segmentation
13. Southeast Asia
13.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
13.2. Data Center Market by Investment
13.3. Data Center Market by Infrastructure
13.4. Data Center Market by Area
13.5. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
13.6. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
13.7. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure
14. Market Participants
14.1. It Infrastructure Providers
14.2. Support Infrastructure Providers
14.3. Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
14.4. Data Center Investors
14.5. New Entrants
15. Quantitative Summary
16. Appendix
