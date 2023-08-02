Southeast Asia Data Center Market Insights 2023-2028: Digitalization and Government Support Unlocking New Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southeast Asia Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $14.19 billion by 2028 from $9.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

Emerging as a promising market, Southeast Asia experiences robust growth in connectivity, fueled by the increasing demand driven by digitalization and government support across multiple countries. However, the region faced a setback in data center construction due to a moratorium in Singapore, impacting overall investment growth.

The adoption of IT infrastructure in the market is prominently focused on switches up to 40GbE ports, flash storage devices, and blade servers, with expectations of moving beyond 40GbE as hyperscale facilities expand in the coming years. Given the tropical climate, data center operators in the region opt for water-based cooling systems for efficient mechanical infrastructure.

Furthermore, the market showcases active participation from both regional and global construction contractors and subcontractors in the general construction segment. Disruptive trends encompass sustainability strategies, the deployment of edge data centers and 5G services, and the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

The market is also influenced by data localization laws implemented across different countries, shaping the landscape of Southeast Asia's data center market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Vendor Landscape

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Construction Contractors

Arup

Aurecon Group

AWP Architects

CSF Group

Corgan

DSCO Group

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

First Balfour

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

NTT Facilities Group

Obayashi Corporation

PM Group

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Red Engineering

Sato Kogyo

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

Bee Information Technology

Chindata

CMC Telecom

Converge ICT Solutions

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

DTP

ePLDT

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

FPT Telecom

Google

HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HTC-ITC)

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC

PP Telecommunication (PPTEL)

Princeton Digital Group

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse

Telkom Indonesia

True IDC

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

New Entrants

Data Center First

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Evolution Data Centres

MettaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

OneAsia Network

Pure Data Centres Group

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr

YTL Data Center

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Author



2. About Our Data Center Capabilities



3. What's Included



4. Segments Included



5. Research Methodology



6. Market at Glance



7. Premium Insights



8. Investment Opportunities

8.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2. Market Growth Enablers

9.3. Market Restraints

9.4. Site Selection Criteria



10. Infrastructure Segmentation

10.1. It Infrastructure

10.2. Electrical Infrastructure

10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure

10.4. Cooling Systems

10.5. Cooling Techniques

10.6. General Construction



11. Tier Standards Segmentation



12. Geography Segmentation



13. Southeast Asia

13.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

13.2. Data Center Market by Investment

13.3. Data Center Market by Infrastructure

13.4. Data Center Market by Area

13.5. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

13.6. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

13.7. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure



14. Market Participants

14.1. It Infrastructure Providers

14.2. Support Infrastructure Providers

14.3. Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

14.4. Data Center Investors

14.5. New Entrants



15. Quantitative Summary



16. Appendix

