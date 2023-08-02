Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape Report 2023-2028 - Presence of IT Infrastructure Providers like Broadcom, Arista, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asia data center market is experiencing rapid growth and is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. With an expected value of $14.19 billion by 2028, up from $9.68 billion in 2022, the market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.57% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

The region's data center landscape is enriched by the presence of renowned IT infrastructure providers like Broadcom, Arista, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and others, who continuously innovate their product offerings to cater to evolving customer needs. While data center investment in Singapore has traditionally dominated the market, a recent moratorium on construction posed challenges.

However, with the lifting of the moratorium in 2022 and an ongoing pilot project by the local government, Singapore's data center market is expected to rebound strongly within the next 2-3 years. Moreover, emerging markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are witnessing significant growth, fueled by the spillover demand from Singapore, while the Philippines and Vietnam are emerging as new preferences for data center construction in the region.

This dynamic landscape presents lucrative opportunities for businesses and investors alike to capitalize on the region's booming data center industry.

KEY TRENDS

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the Region

Southeast Asia is among the most significantly growing global markets for adopting advanced technology solutions, including artificial intelligence. Government and business organizations across the region are taking initiatives to adopt such technologies for smart operations.

In November 2021, the Singapore Government planned to invest around USD 133 million in national research and innovation to support AI technology in healthcare and education. In addition, around USD 370 million is funded by the Singapore government in the Research, Innovation, and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 Plan for AI-based activities.

Malaysia plans to develop the next smart city project in Johor using IoT, AI, big data, 5G technology, and autonomous vehicles. Healthcare, fashion & apparel, education, legal, and finance are the major sectors witnessing high adoption of AI in Malaysia.

Data Localization Laws in the Market Will Drive Investments in Data Centers

Data localization law has been a major driver for data center construction in countries where operators must develop facilities to store data and information within their borders. Data localization in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam has been a boon for the growth of the data center market in such countries.

Various governments have imposed laws on data localization, which can challenge global data center operators looking to enter a particular country in the region. This can be overcome by partnering with local providers with a presence in locations for data center development.

In Singapore, Singapore Digital (SG:D) is a national-level initiative to support Singapore's digitalization goal and will help different industries achieve their digitalization goals and develop new ecosystems.

In Malaysia, the government introduced a cloud service regulation, which states that cloud services must be licensed under the Applications Service Providers Class license. Companies providing cloud services via local data centers in Malaysia must register under the ASP (C) license.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Regarding IT infrastructure, the Southeast Asia data center market is expected to shift majorly towards adopting blade servers, switches with a capacity of over 40GbE, and flash storage devices.

The mechanical infrastructure segment is dominated by investments in cooling systems, with a major focus on water-based cooling systems due to the region's tropical climate. Regarding rack infrastructure, the Southeast Asia data center market is witnessing the adoption of racks with a height of around 42U.

The electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing an increased interest among facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. The adoption of diesel generators majorly dominates the market. Still, with growing needs for sustainability and increasing innovations in generator fuel type, the market is expected to shift from diesel generators to sustainable fuel sources in coming years.

Scope of the Report

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of Southeast Asia

