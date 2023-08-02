Global Data Center Services Industry Research Report 2023-2032: North America Dominates Data Center Services Market, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center services market has experienced robust growth, surging from $59.53 billion in 2022 to $67.51 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The market is poised for further expansion, projected to reach $116.43 billion by 2027 at an impressive CAGR of 14.6%.

As the demand for data center services continues to soar, various key services are offered, including installation and integration services, training services, consulting services, maintenance and support, among others. These services play a vital role in setting up and seamlessly integrating data center management processes into a unified, efficient platform.

Data centers come in various sizes, offering a wide range of services such as infrastructure, cloud and hosting, networks, virtualization, and others, catering to industries like BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and more.

Moreover, the market is witnessing a major trend of technological advancement, with next-generation technologies like automation, blockchain, IoT, 5G mobile broadband, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics being implemented to provide advanced features, automation, efficiency, reliability, and cost reduction for data center service providers.

Major companies operating in the data center services market are focused on providing technologically advanced data center services to strengthen their market position. For instance, ABB, a Sweden-based automation company offers ABB Ability Data Center Automation systems for energy saving and sustainability. These are industrial automation systems for use in data centers. These run continuously and reliably, optimizing operational processes and lowering the risk of downtime, and eliminating waste caused by unnecessary or premature maintenance.



In September 2021, Equinix Inc., a US-based digital infrastructure company acquired the India operations of GPX Global Systems Inc., (GPX India), for an amount of $161 million. With the acquisition, Equinix expanded its presence in India, along with the addition of two fully integrated data centers, providing a platform for further expansion. GPX Global Systems Inc., is a US-based digital infrastructure company that offers carrier-neutral data center services to its clients worldwide.



North America was the largest region in the data center services market in 2022. Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the data center services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the data center services market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others.

The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for data centers. This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers. During the pandemic, digital became the default mode of living and working, making the organizations adapt to digitalization by creating remote work environments and digitalizing customer services. Therefore, the growing adoption of digitalization will drive the data center services market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $67.51 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $116.43 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

