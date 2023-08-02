Hydrogen Peroxide Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.6 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hydrogen Peroxide market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand from various end-use industries such as pulp & paper, chemical, and wastewater treatment, increasing use as a bleaching agent in the textile and paper industries, rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable chemicals, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hydrogen Peroxide market, growing adoption of hydrogen peroxide as a green oxidant in chemical synthesis, increasing use of hydrogen peroxide for pollution control and air quality management, rising focus on hydrogen peroxide-based wastewater treatment solutions, expanding applications in the healthcare and medical industry, growing demand for hydrogen peroxide in the production of propylene oxide and other specialty chemicals, rising interest in hydrogen peroxide for sustainable and clean energy applications, increasing investments in research and development for new and advanced applications of hydrogen peroxide, and the development of hydrogen peroxide-based formulations for various industrial and consumer product are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Hydrogen peroxide is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly syrupy consistency. It is a weak acid and a strong oxidizing agent. Hydrogen peroxide is used in a variety of applications, including bleaching, cleaning, and water treatment. It is also used in some medical applications, such as wound care and tooth whitening.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



5.65 Billion 2030 Value Projection



8.6 Billion CAGR 5.2% Segments Covered















Function Disinfectant, Bleaching, Oxidant, and Others

Grade

<35%, and >35%



Application Pulp & Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Wastewater Treatment, Mining, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Textiles, and Others



Sales Channel Direct Sale, and Indirect Sale











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Bleaching Agent in Pulp & Paper Production Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Bleaching agent in Pulp & Paper production dominated the global online market as they are extensively used as a bleaching agent in the pulp & paper industry to whiten and brighten pulp fibers. It plays a crucial role in the production of high-quality paper products, including printing paper, tissue paper, and packaging materials.

Healthcare and Medical Applications is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, healthcare and medical applications are the leading segment as they are widely used as an antiseptic and disinfectant in the healthcare and medical industry. It is employed for wound cleansing, sterilization of medical instruments, and as a topical disinfectant in hospitals and clinics.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's well-established chemical industry, diverse applications of hydrogen peroxide, and stringent environmental regulations contribute to its prominence.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hydrogen Peroxide market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hydrogen Peroxide.

Key Developments in Hydrogen Peroxide Market

In February 2023, Solvay acquired the hydrogen peroxide business of Stepan Company for $1.4 billion. This acquisition expands Solvay's product portfolio and geographic reach in the hydrogen peroxide market.

In March 2023, Evonik Industries acquired the hydrogen peroxide business of Arkema for €700 million. This acquisition strengthens Evonik's position in the global hydrogen peroxide market.

Key Questions Answered in Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

