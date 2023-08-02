Global and Regional Small Caliber Ammunition Market Market Report 2023-2033: Increasing Adoption of Stockpiling and Ammunition Recycling Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Caliber Ammunition Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Ammunition Type, Caliber, Bullet Type, Gun Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small caliber ammunition market is witnessing rapid growth and is projected to reach a staggering value of $15.67 billion by 2033, up from $9.01 billion in 2023, at a robust CAGR of 5.69%.

This dynamic industry plays a pivotal role in defense, law enforcement, and civilian markets, fueled by the increasing demand for personal protection and safety, military modernization initiatives, and recreational shooting and hunting activities.

The market for premium small caliber ammunition has seen significant growth, driven by advancements in weapon technology, resulting in higher accuracy, reduced recoil, and improved terminal ballistics. The industry is marked by fierce competition among major players, constant innovation, and adherence to strict compliance and safety regulations.

Advancements in propellant science, bullet design, and manufacturing techniques have enhanced the performance and adaptability of small caliber ammunition, making it suitable for diverse applications, including self-defense, target shooting, and hunting.

The small caliber ammunition market is evolving rapidly, driven by the growing concerns for personal safety and security, increased military spending, and rising interest in shooting sports and recreational activities. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to deliver cutting-edge solutions that cater to the ever-changing demands of consumers."

The industrial impact of small caliber ammunition products and technological advancements is expected to be positive, as several organizations and government agencies are introducing newer technologies into the global market. Among various calibers, the demand for 7.62mm caliber stands out, reflecting the high demand for these products.

In recent years, small caliber ammunition has experienced an exponential surge in demand from the defense industry, with military and law enforcement agencies requiring increased supplies. Geopolitical conflicts and tensions, along with military modernization programs, have further contributed to the substantial growth of small caliber ammunition.

Winchester Ammunition, a key player in the industry, recently signed a significant contract with the U.S. Army to manufacture, test, and deliver a batch of 5 million 6.8mm next-generation squad weapon (NGSW) cartridges, showcasing the industry's critical role in supporting armed forces.

As the market continues to expand and evolve, technological developments aim to improve accuracy, terminal performance, and environmental impact. Leading manufacturers are committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

With the global small caliber ammunition market showing strong growth potential, the industry is set to witness groundbreaking innovations and continued demand in the coming years.

The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the small caliber ammunition market by application (military, homeland security/law enforcement/government agency, hunting and sports, and commercial (self-defense) and product (caliber, gun type, ammunition type, and bullet type).

The small caliber ammunition market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the small caliber ammunition market.

Key players in the small caliber ammunition market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major small caliber ammunition products offering companies providing ammunition, guns, different ammunition, and bullets. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The military industry dominates the small caliber ammunition market with a 28.99% share in 2023, driven by rising military modernization programs and geopolitical conflicts.

Small caliber ammunition is essential for armed forces worldwide due to its balance between mobility and lethality, allowing soldiers to carry a significant amount of ammunition without compromising mobility.

The adaptability of small caliber ammunition, with various bullet types like armor-piercing and tracer rounds, enables customized selection based on mission requirements.

The 5.56mm caliber segment reported a revenue generation of $1,553.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2023 to 2033.

Rifles are expected to dominate the small caliber ammunition market by gun type.

North America is the highest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period, with the U.S. showing the highest growth at 6.47% due to increasing demand from military and law enforcement agencies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to gain traction in small caliber ammunition production with the presence of prominent manufacturers like Australian Munitions, Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., and POONGSAN CORPORATION.

Europe and Rest-of-the-World are anticipated to witness growth, supported by favorable government policies during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled:

Aguila Ammunition

Australian Munitions

BAE Systems

CCI Ammunition

CBC Global Ammunition

Denel PMP

Elbit Systems

FN HERSTAL

Global Ordnance

Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

Nammo AS

POONGSAN CORPORATION

Ultra Defense Corp

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

Winchester Ammunition

