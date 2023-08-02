Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Markets, 2023-2028: Rising Use of Drones to Increase Farm Productivity and Profitability to Provide Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in the agriculture market is witnessing remarkable growth, with projections indicating a substantial increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 billion in 2028, at an impressive CAGR of 23.1%.

This growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of AI in various facets of agriculture, such as precision farming, agriculture robotics, livestock monitoring, and drone analytics, among others. A key driver behind this surge is the strong government support for embracing modern agricultural practices.

In regions like the Americas and Europe, local governments are actively encouraging farmers to adopt advanced farming techniques, providing increased budgets and guidance to enhance food production. Globally, governments are launching initiatives to bolster agriculture production, develop high-quality seeds, and expand storage capacities, leading to significant investments in AI-based farming technology.

As a result, AI is playing a crucial role in reshaping the landscape of agriculture and revolutionizing farming practices for a more efficient and sustainable future.

The market for AI-as-a-Service is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the agriculture market has been segmented based on offering hardware, software, AI-as-a-Service, and services. The market for AI-as-a-Service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major companies, such as IBM, Microsoft, Granular, and Descartes Labs, are involved in providing AI-as-a-Service.

The market for drone analytics applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Drone support farmers by offering efficient plant protection, providing important data on soil types, and monitoring crop health. In agriculture, microdrones have a huge potential and a wide range of applications. Drone analytics software is used for measuring vegetation levels based on the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI), a graphical indicator of this measurement.

The market for Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The wide-scale adoption of AI technologies in agricultural farming is a key factor supporting the market growth in this region. Further, Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. There is an increasing application of AI in the agriculture sector in developing countries, such as India and China.

Competitive landscape

The report profiles key players in AI in the agriculture market with their respective market ranking analyses. Prominent players profiled in this report are Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), The Climate Corporation (US), Farmers Edge Inc. (Canada), Granular Inc. (Canada), AgEagle Aerial Syatems Inc. (US), Descartes Labs, Inc. (US).

Premium Insights

Rising Use of Drones to Increase Farm Productivity and Profitability to Provide Opportunities for Players Offering AI-Powered Solutions

Computer Vision Technology to Register Highest CAGR in AI in Agriculture Market Between 2023 and 2028

US and Drone Analytics to Account for Largest Share of AI in Agriculture Market in North America in 2028

Asia-Pacific to Record Highest CAGR in AI in Agriculture Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Newer Technologies in Arable Land to Balance Food Supply and Population Increase

Rising Need for Real-Time Data by Growers and Farmers to Take Preventive Measures

Increasing Crop Productivity Through Deep Learning Technology

Government Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques

Increasing Use of AI-Enabled Robots and Automation in Agriculture due to Labor Shortage

Restraints

High Cost of AI-Driven Precision Farming Equipment

Opportunities

Potential Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

Government Schemes Encouraging Adoption of AI Solutions to Manage Small Farms

Rising Use of Drones to Increase Farm Productivity and Profitability

Challenges

Interoperability Issues due to Lack of Standardization of Communication Protocols

Availability of Limited Workforce with Technological Expertise

Insufficient Historical Data to Build Predictive Models

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Analysis of Processor Components Offered by Top 3 Players

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things (Iot)

Robotics

Blockchain Technology

AI-Driven Drones

Case Studies

E&J Gallo (Us) Adopted IBM Cloud to Increase Yields and Reduce Water Usage

Bunge (Us) Implemented IBM Pairs to Gain Data and Computing Power to Build Advanced Statistical Models

Agropecuaria Canoa Mirim S/A (Brazil) Deployed Variable Rate Technology Offered by Farmers Edge to Ensure Accurate Quantity of Fertilizers

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

The Climate Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Granular Inc.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Descartes Labs, Inc.

Prospera Technologies, Inc.

Taranis

Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited

Other Key Companies

Gamaya

Ec2Ce

Precision Hawk

Vineview

Ever.Ag

Tule Technologies

Resson Aerospace Inc.

Connecterra B.V.

Vision Robotics Corporation

Farmbot

Harvest Croo Robotics LLC

Progressive Environmental & Agricultural Technologies (Peat)

Trace Genomics

Cropx Inc.

