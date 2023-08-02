Global Telehealth Growth Opportunities Report 2023: Value-based Care Goals and Health Equity Initiatives Spur Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telehealth Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Telehealth is gaining popularity as it saves healthcare costs and hospital travel time. It is convenient for consumers, especially the elderly and disabled, to access services from home. Healthcare organizations have been facing skilled workforce shortages and clinician burnout across the world, leading to burdened healthcare systems.
Telehealth reduces the burden by shifting primary and non-emergency in-person visits to virtual channels. Disparities in healthcare accessibility across geographies are a critical challenge as large populations from developing regions lack access to basic healthcare and medicine.
Telehealth supports healthcare across underserved regions where physicians are scarce. Virtual visits, remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics (DTx), and personal emergency response systems (PERS) are recording consistent growth due to their critical role in addressing patient and provider challenges. Providers reluctant to embrace virtual visits adopted it during the pandemic and are now focusing on developing those capabilities.
RPM is considered an effective tool in chronic disease management and holds immense potential to revolutionize the entire practice. Provider organizations, such as hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and group practices, prefer DTx solutions to control patient care cost and quality before visits and after discharge.
The PERS segment will witness consistent growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising awareness among end users.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telehealth Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key 2023 Trends in Telehealth
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Defining and Segmenting the Telehealth Solutions Market
- Application Areas Across the Care Continuum
- Segmentation by Solution
- Segmentation by Geography
- Virtual Visit Elements - Telehealth Market
- Key Competitors in Global Telehealth Solutions
- Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup - Telehealth Market
- Introduction of Digital Therapeutics Solutions
- Telehealth Vendor Business Model
- Telehealth Vendor Business Models Comparison
- Vendor Value Propositions to Watch by Region
- Comparison of Healthcare Delivery Models
- Product/Service Lifecycle Analysis2023
- Customer Voice and Consumer Trends 2022
- Telehealth to Combat Burning Healthcare Challenges
- Global Usage Trajectory
- End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
- Care at Home Gains Attention
- Telehealth - Patient Data and Data-sharing Policies
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Analysis of Attractiveness of Telehealth Solutions Result
- Regional Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- North America - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- Europe - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- Asia-Pacific - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- RoW - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
4. Virtual Visits
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Virtual Visits - Segment Trends
5. Remote Patient Monitoring
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- RPM - Segment Trends
6. Digital Therapeutics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Digital Therapeutics - Segment Trends
7. Personal Emergency Response System
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Personal Emergency Response System - Segment Trends
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Telehealth at Alternative Care Sites
- Growth Opportunity 2: Value-based Care
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G to be a Key Enabler for Telehealth
- Growth Opportunity 4: Autism
- Growth Opportunity 5: Convergence of Telehealth Tools
