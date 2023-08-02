ECARX Becomes One of the First Partners in the Intelligent Cockpit Application Exploration of Baidu’s ERNIE Large Language Model

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it has become one of the first automotive technology partners of Baidu Apollo in the intelligent cockpit application exploration of its Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration (ERNIE), Baidu’s large language model (LLM). ECARX aims to further enhance its technological leadership by incorporating the capabilities of the LLM into its integrated intelligent ecosystem.

As strategic technology partners, ECARX and Baidu Apollo have worked together to build a solid foundation and achieve fruitful results in the field of automotive intelligence. The two companies have continued to collaborate to explore the application of LLM capabilities in in-vehicle interactive scenarios. Currently, multiple innovative functions have been verified on the ECARX computing platforms, some of which are expected to be launched on selected mass-produced models of Lynk & Co and smart, with optimization underway that is intended to transform the industry at large.

The automotive industry is dramatically changing, and assisted intelligence has become a vital factor for major automotive OEM brands to create differentiation and offer new value propositions. Consumers and the industry share a common demand for intelligent cockpits that offer more intuitive interactions, more extensive functions, and smoother experiences.

ECARX has abundant innovation and experience in mass production in the field of digital cockpits. The company works closely with automotive OEMs and offers leading global intelligent cockpit solutions that are comprehensive and efficient. As of today, ECARX’s products and technologies have been integrated into more than 5 million cars worldwide.

Baidu’s ERNIE LLM is now available in version 3.5. Compared to the previous version, the model's performance has been improved by 50%, the training throughput has been increased by 2, and the inference performance has been increased by 30. Baidu Apollo has carried out special training and fine-tuning of the model for in-vehicle scenarios, exploring more needs including travel planning, car consultants, knowledge Q&A, and inspiration painting, to meet users' deeper in-vehicle needs through interactive human-machine interaction and intergenerational innovation.

Through this in-depth collaboration, ECARX will be able to leverage the combined technological strengths of ECARX and Baidu Apollo and unleash the wide range of functionalities of automotive intelligent solutions through more seamless, natural, and intelligent conversational interactions. This creates future potential for ECARX to support automotive OEM brands to offer more natural and differentiated speech interactions, explore and deliver unique intelligent experiences, and better promote innovation in the automotive intelligence industry.

Ziyu Shen, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ECARX commented: “Becoming one of the first automotive technology partners in the intelligent cockpit application exploration of Baidu’s ERNIE large language model is another significant milestone in ECARX’s and Baidu Apollo’s collaboration, two of the industry’s leading innovators. Large language model capabilities expand the boundaries for human-machine interaction. Integrating this capability into our solutions will allow ECARX to support automotive OEM brands in creating intelligent experiences that meet diverse needs of different scenarios and users, accelerating product innovation and enhancing brand awareness. We look forward to working together with our industry partners for an innovative future of integrated intelligence."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company’s products have been integrated into more than 5 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and today has around 1,500 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “believes,” “should,” “potential,” “may,” “preliminary,” “forecast,” “objective,” “plan,” or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

