Biological Safety Cabinet Market revenue to cross USD 4 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biological safety cabinet market size is slated to expand at ~10.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 4 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The BSC market is a rapidly growing sector within the life sciences industry. Biological safety cabinets are used in a variety of applications including research and development, clinical testing, and manufacturing. These cabinets are designed to provide a safe and controlled environment for handling biological materials and preventing the spread of infectious agents. Regulatory agencies have established strict laboratory safety guidelines and regulations mandating the use of biological safety cabinets.

Due to the increasing demand for laboratory safety practices, the biological safety cabinet market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Safe laboratories, the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the increase in research activities in the fields of microbiology and genetics. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for biosafety cabinets as they are essential in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. The increasing occurrence of infectious diseases like COVID-19 has led to an increase in demand for biosafety cabinets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were more than 172 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of May 2021.





Biological Safety Cabinet Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The hospital segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. According to the WHO, there were an estimated 10 million cases of tuberculosis worldwide in 2020, with 1.5 million deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the world: according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of November 2021, there were more than 466 million confirmed cases and more than 6.1 million deaths worldwide. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks the immune system, and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is the most advanced stage of HIV infection. According to UNAIDS, about 38 million people were living with HIV/AIDS worldwide in 2020, with 680,000 deaths.

The growing awareness of laboratory safety and the need to prevent the spread of infectious diseases are driving the demand for biological safety cabinets. According to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 73% of laboratory workers said they take precautions to avoid exposure to infectious agents. The growing demand for gene editing and cell therapy research is driving the growth of the biosafety cabinet market. According to one report, the global cell industry accounted for nearly USD 7.5 billion in 2020.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market: Regional Overview

The global biological safety cabinet market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding investment in life science to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The biological safety cabinet market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth is mainly due to the increasing investment in life science research in the region. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in life sciences research, fueled by government investment and private sector initiatives. This growth is driving demand for advanced laboratory equipment, including biosafety cabinets, to support research activities.

Awareness of laboratory safety has increased in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years, with governments and industry organizations promoting laboratory safety best practices. This has led to an increased demand for biological safety cabinets to ensure the safety of laboratory workers and maintain research integrity. The Asia Pacific Biosafety Association (APBA) is a regional organization promoting biosafety and biosafety awareness in the Asia Pacific region. APBA has more than 1,000 members from 20 countries in the region, demonstrating the growing awareness of laboratory safety in the region.

Growing focus on biosecurity to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America biological safety cabinet market region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth in this region is mainly due to the growing focus on biosecurity in the region. In the North American region, there is an increasing focus on biosecurity due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and biosecurity threats. This leads to an increased demand for biological safety cabinets to ensure the safety of laboratory workers and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The North American region has some of the strictest regulations when it comes to laboratory safety, driving demand for biosafety cabinets. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have established strict guidelines for laboratory safety, including the use of biological safety cabinets. The North American region is home to some of the world's largest manufacturers of laboratory equipment, including biological safety cabinets. The presence of these key market players is driving the biological safety cabinet market growth in the region.

Biological Safety Cabinet, Segmentation by End User

Pharma & Biopharma Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories

Amongst these segments, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The demand for healthcare services, including hospital care, continues to grow due to various factors such as population growth, aging populations, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and older is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050. This increasing healthcare demand drives the growth of the hospital segment. Advancements in medical technology, diagnostic tools, and treatment techniques drive the growth of hospitals. Innovative technologies, such as robotic surgery systems, advanced imaging modalities, telemedicine, and electronic health records (EHRs), enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided by hospitals.

The adoption of these technologies attracts patients and contributes to the growth of the hospital segment. Hospitals are increasingly focusing on providing specialized services and centers of excellence to cater to specific medical conditions or patient groups. Specialized hospitals for cancer treatment, cardiac care, orthopedics, and other specialties attract patients seeking specialized care. The development of specialized services contributes to the growth of the hospitals segment. There is a growing focus on patient-centered care, which involves delivering healthcare services tailored to individual patient needs and preferences. Hospitals that prioritize patient-centered care, ensuring personalized attention, shorter waiting times, and improved patient experience, attract more patients and contribute to the growth of the segment.

Biological Safety Cabinet, Segmentation by Application

Industrial

R & D

Academic

Amongst these segments, the industrial segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Economic growth and industrialization are fundamental drivers of the industrial segment. As economies develop, there is an increased demand for industrial goods and services. According to the World Bank, global industrial production increased by 5.3% in 2021, reflecting a rebound from the pandemic-related disruptions. Economic growth and industrialization drive the expansion of various industries within the industrial segment.

Infrastructure development projects, such as transportation networks, power plants, oil and gas facilities, and manufacturing plants, are key drivers of the industrial segment. Governments and private sectors invest in infrastructure to support economic growth, improve connectivity, and meet the needs of growing populations. Infrastructure development creates opportunities for industries in the industrial segment, leading to their growth. Technological advancements, including automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence, are transforming the industrial segment. Industries are adopting advanced technologies to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global biological safety cabinet market that are profiled by Research Nester are The Baker Company, Inc., Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, BIOBASE Group, Germfree Laboratories Inc., Azbil Telstar, S.L., Erlab Group, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire PPD, a global leader in clinical research services, for US$17.4 billion. This acquisition expands Thermo Fisher's offerings in healthcare and life sciences, including drug discovery and development.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.: Esco Micro announced that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. This certification recognizes Esco Micro's commitment to providing quality products and services to its customers in the life sciences industry. Esco Micro is a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment, including biological safety cabinets.

