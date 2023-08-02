Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Glo Fiber Markets added approximately 4,000 subscribers; 20.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated revenue grew 8.1% to $71.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Glo Fiber Markets revenue grew 101.3% to $8.2 million and Broadband revenue grew 8.6% to $66.7 million over the same period.

Consolidated net income was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 21.1% to $22.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA grew 18.4% to $26.1 million over the same period.

“I am pleased with our solid execution of our Fiber First growth plan and the continued scaling of our fiber network. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39% compared to 36% in the same period a year ago. We expect margins to increase as our Glo Fiber penetration rate grows,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 grew 8.1% to $71.3 million compared with the second quarter of 2022, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 8.6%.

Net income per share was $0.04 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with net loss per share of $0.06 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to Broadband segment growth of 18.4% and Tower segment growth of 3.7%.

Broadband

Total Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) as of June 30, 2023 were 142,247, representing 13.8% year-over-year growth. Penetration for Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets as of June 30, 2023 were 51% and 18%, respectively, compared to 51% and 15%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. Total Glo Fiber Markets passings grew year-over-year by 70,342 from 112,505 to 182,847.

Broadband revenue in the second quarter of 2023 grew $5.3 million, or 8.6%, to $66.7 million compared with $61.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $4.1 million, or 101.3%, increase in Residential & Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) - Glo Fiber Markets revenue. Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets increased due to a 91.8% increase in broadband data RGUs. In addition, Residential & SMB - Cable Markets revenue grew $0.6 million, or 1.3%, due to a 1.4% increase in data RGUs and 2.1% increase in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased $0.9 million, or 9.8%, primarily due to $0.5 million in recurring revenue driven by 19.6% increase in connections and $0.4 million in T-Mobile non-recurring early termination fees. T-Mobile disconnected 22 backhaul circuits during the second quarter as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects 151 additional backhaul disconnects in 2023 as part of the network rationalization.

Cost of services decreased approximately $0.7 million, or 2.7%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to higher capitalized labor and lower medical benefit costs, partially offset by higher line costs due to the expansion of the network into new markets and mobile switching centers of wireless carrier customers.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased $2.0 million, or 14.1%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to higher advertising costs associated with the Company’s expansion of Glo Fiber and a change in strategy to drive more gross subscriber additions to low cost sales channels, as well as higher bad debt expense.

Shentel recorded impairment charges of $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $4.1 million of impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were primarily a result of colocation lease right-of-use assets that are no longer expected to be used and have no alternative use, while impairment charges in the three months ended June 30, 2022 were primarily a result of the Company’s expected decommissioning of Beam fixed wireless sites.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $2.1 million, or 15.6%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.

Broadband operating income was $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA was $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Tower

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was consistent with revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Tower operating income was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 grew 3.7% to $3.0 million, compared with $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Other Information

As of June 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.3 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $275.0 million, for total available liquidity of $301.3 million. We expect to draw the remaining $175.0 million in delayed draw term loans by December 31, 2023.

Capital expenditures were $136.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $88.7 million in the comparable 2022 period. The $47.5 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment to enable our Glo Fiber market expansion.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service revenue and other $ 71,341 $ 66,021 $ 143,027 $ 130,435 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 26,076 26,756 52,643 53,095 Selling, general and administrative 25,691 23,090 52,300 46,925 Restructuring expense — 454 — 390 Impairment expense 836 4,068 1,020 4,407 Depreciation and amortization 16,369 14,790 31,967 29,135 Total operating expenses 68,972 69,158 137,930 133,952 Operating income (loss) 2,369 (3,137 ) 5,097 (3,517 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 177 (589 ) 1,294 (759 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,546 (3,726 ) 6,391 (4,276 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 756 (501 ) 2,535 (448 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,790 $ (3,225 ) $ 3,856 $ (3,828 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income on interest rate hedge, net of tax 2,127 — 2,127 — Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,917 $ (3,225 ) $ 5,983 $ (3,828 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.08 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,366 50,157 50,330 50,133 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,693 50,157 50,569 50,133





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,304 $ 44,061 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $726 and $776, respectively 15,344 20,615 Income taxes receivable 4,647 29,755 Prepaid expenses and other 12,874 11,509 Current assets held for sale 19,742 22,622 Total current assets 78,911 128,562 Investments 13,016 12,971 Property, plant and equipment, net 786,446 687,553 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 81,270 81,515 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,258 53,859 Deferred charges and other assets 15,557 13,259 Total assets $ 1,027,458 $ 977,719 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 1,056 $ 648 Accounts payable 41,238 49,173 Advanced billings and customer deposits 12,359 12,425 Accrued compensation 7,532 9,616 Current operating lease liabilities 3,076 2,829 Accrued liabilities and other 12,766 17,906 Current liabilities held for sale 3,804 3,824 Total current liabilities 81,831 96,421 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 123,795 74,306 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 87,830 84,600 Asset retirement obligations 10,187 9,932 Benefit plan obligations 4,035 3,758 Non-current operating lease liabilities 49,872 50,477 Other liabilities 20,483 20,218 Total other long-term liabilities 172,407 168,985 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,264 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 62,888 57,453 Retained earnings 584,410 580,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,127 — Total shareholders’ equity 649,425 638,007 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,027,458 $ 977,719





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,856 $ (3,828 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,967 29,135 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 6,320 5,528 Impairment expense 1,020 4,407 Deferred income taxes 2,491 (392 ) Other, net 1,118 1,985 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,499 4,430 Current income taxes 25,108 — Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 408 414 Other assets 1,937 (1,902 ) Accounts payable (3,012 ) 127 Other deferrals and accruals (5,912 ) (1,180 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,800 38,724 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (136,158 ) (88,706 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 508 279 Net cash used in investing activities (135,650 ) (88,427 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 50,000 — Payments for debt issuance costs (300 ) — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,317 ) (835 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (290 ) (471 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 48,093 (1,306 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (17,757 ) (51,009 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,061 84,344 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 26,304 $ 33,335 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 3,111 $ — Income tax refunds received, net $ 25,481 $ —



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 9,613 $ 2,487 $ (10,310 ) $ 1,790 Depreciation and amortization 15,490 538 341 16,369 Impairment expense 836 — — 836 Other expense (income), net 62 — (239 ) (177 ) Income tax benefit — — 756 756 Stock-based compensation — — 2,603 2,603 Restructuring charges and other 71 — 230 301 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,072 $ 3,025 $ (6,619 ) $ 22,478 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 64 % N/A 32 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 4,042 $ 2,285 $ (9,552 ) $ (3,225 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,396 633 761 14,790 Impairment expense 4,068 — — 4,068 Other expense (income), net 65 — 524 589 Income tax benefit — — (501 ) (501 ) Stock-based compensation — — 2,385 2,385 Restructuring charges and other 443 — 11 454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,014 $ 2,918 $ (6,372 ) $ 18,560 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 62 % N/A 28 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 20,887 $ 4,908 $ (21,939 ) $ 3,856 Depreciation and amortization 30,173 1,051 743 31,967 Impairment expense 1,020 — — 1,020 Other expense (income), net 124 — (1,418 ) (1,294 ) Income tax benefit — — 2,535 2,535 Stock-based compensation — — 6,320 6,320 Restructuring charges and other 202 — 230 432 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,406 $ 5,959 $ (13,529 ) $ 44,836 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 64 % N/A 31 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 12,169 $ 5,038 $ (21,035 ) $ (3,828 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,933 1,117 2,085 29,135 Impairment expense 4,407 — — 4,407 Other expense (income), net 119 — 640 759 Income tax benefit — — (448 ) (448 ) Stock-based compensation — — 5,528 5,528 Restructuring charges and other 460 — (70 ) 390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,088 $ 6,155 $ (13,300 ) $ 35,943 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 64 % N/A 28 %



Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 44,403 $ — $ — $ 44,403 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 8,164 — — 8,164 Commercial Fiber 10,253 — — 10,253 Tower lease — 4,715 — 4,715 RLEC & Other 3,806 — — 3,806 Service revenue and other 66,626 4,715 — 71,341 Intercompany revenue and other 51 38 (89 ) — Total revenue 66,677 4,753 (89 ) 71,341 Operating expenses Cost of services 24,752 1,379 (55 ) 26,076 Selling, general and administrative 15,924 349 9,418 25,691 Impairment expense 836 — — 836 Depreciation and amortization 15,490 538 341 16,369 Total operating expenses 57,002 2,266 9,704 68,972 Operating income (loss) $ 9,675 $ 2,487 $ (9,793 ) $ 2,369





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 43,843 $ — $ — $ 43,843 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 4,056 — — 4,056 Commercial Fiber 9,340 — — 9,340 Tower lease — 4,615 — 4,615 RLEC & Other 4,124 — — 4,124 Service revenue and other 61,363 4,615 — 65,978 Intercompany revenue and other 49 87 (93 ) 43 Total revenue 61,412 4,702 (93 ) 66,021 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,440 1,378 (62 ) 26,756 Selling, general and administrative 13,958 406 8,726 23,090 Restructuring expense 443 — 11 454 Impairment expense 4,068 — — 4,068 Depreciation and amortization 13,396 633 761 14,790 Total operating expenses 57,305 2,417 9,436 69,158 Operating income (loss) $ 4,107 $ 2,285 $ (9,529 ) $ (3,137 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 89,159 $ — $ — $ 89,159 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 15,167 — — 15,167 Commercial Fiber 21,951 — — 21,951 Tower lease — 9,253 — 9,253 RLEC & Other 7,497 — — 7,497 Service revenue and other 133,774 9,253 — 143,027 Intercompany revenue and other 106 76 (182 ) — Total revenue 133,880 9,329 (182 ) 143,027 Operating expenses Cost of services 50,181 2,571 (109 ) 52,643 Selling, general and administrative 31,495 799 20,006 52,300 Impairment expense 1,020 — — 1,020 Depreciation and amortization 30,173 1,051 743 31,967 Total operating expenses 112,869 4,421 20,640 137,930 Operating income (loss) $ 21,011 $ 4,908 $ (20,822 ) $ 5,097





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 87,336 $ — $ — $ 87,336 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1 7,476 — — 7,476 Commercial Fiber 18,402 — — 18,402 Tower lease — 9,361 — 9,361 RLEC & Other 7,813 — — 7,813 Service revenue and other 121,027 9,361 — 130,388 Intercompany revenue and other 99 188 (240 ) 47 Total revenue 121,126 9,549 (240 ) 130,435 Operating expenses Cost of services 50,608 2,670 (183 ) 53,095 Selling, general and administrative 27,430 724 18,771 46,925 Restructuring expense 460 — (70 ) 390 Impairment expense 4,407 — — 4,407 Depreciation and amortization 25,933 1,117 2,085 29,135 Total operating expenses 108,838 4,511 20,603 133,952 Operating income (loss) $ 12,288 $ 5,038 $ (20,843 ) $ (3,517 )

_________________________________________

(1) Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for comparability.

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 396,035 324,186 Cable Markets 213,188 211,681 Glo Fiber Markets 182,847 112,505 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs: Broadband Data 142,247 125,003 Cable Markets 109,404 107,878 Glo Fiber Markets 32,843 17,125 Video 44,800 49,027 Voice 40,313 39,535 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 227,360 213,565 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 35.9 % 38.6 % Cable Markets 51.3 % 51.0 % Glo Fiber Markets 18.0 % 15.2 % Video 11.3 % 15.1 % Voice 10.7 % 12.9 % Fiber route miles 9,082 7,906 Total fiber miles (3) 767,173 589,923

______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 34,152 $ 29,568 $ 67,326 $ 58,217 Cable Markets 27,172 26,123 54,445 51,986 Glo Fiber Markets 6,980 3,445 12,881 6,231 Video 14,411 15,210 29,056 30,551 Voice 3,054 2,994 6,084 5,910 Discounts, adjustments and other 950 127 1,860 134 Total Revenue $ 52,567 $ 47,899 $ 104,326 $ 94,812 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 140,481 123,153 138,376 121,832 Cable Markets 109,716 107,738 109,737 107,878 Glo Fiber Markets 30,765 15,415 28,639 13,954 Video 45,229 49,146 45,749 49,295 Voice 40,164 38,463 40,078 36,650 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 81.03 $ 79.94 $ 81.06 $ 80.02 Cable Markets $ 82.55 $ 80.82 $ 82.69 $ 80.85 Glo Fiber Markets $ 75.63 $ 74.49 $ 74.96 $ 74.42 Video $ 106.21 $ 103.16 $ 105.85 $ 103.29 Voice $ 25.35 $ 25.95 $ 25.30 $ 26.88

______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.

Tower Operating Statistics June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Macro tower sites 222 223 Tenants 448 465 Average tenants per tower 1.9 2.0



