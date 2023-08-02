Bitfarms to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference August 9 - 10

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.



TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference held on August 9 -10 in Boston.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference Date: August 9 – 10, 2023 Location: InterContinental Boston, 510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210 Presentation: 3:30 PM ET, August 9, 2023 Webcast - Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

For additional information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting on August 9-10, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

