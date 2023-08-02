Super League Joins Roblox Partner Program and Deepens its Immersive Solutions Advantage for Brands and IP Owners

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse platforms, today proudly announced the company is joining the Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) Partner Program . An early mover in building and distributing creative and impactful programs for brands, in partnership with hundreds of top Roblox developers, Super League now elevates its offering to include the official Roblox advertising system with Immersive Ads. The added capabilities augment Super League’s powerful end-to-end, innovative solutions, enabling brands to reach the highly engaged audience on Roblox, a global immersive platform where over 66 million people connect and communicate daily.



Super League was an early mover in the space, enabling extensive third-party distribution for brands on Roblox by providing hundreds of developers in the community with measurement, monetization, and optimization tools. Through the Roblox Partner Program, Super League is evolving its offering by repurposing its previous ad network to solely focus on Roblox’s Immersive Ads product to enable brands to reach audiences at scale. Super League will be integrating Roblox’s Immersive Ads into its growing suite of cross-platform offerings and capabilities inclusive of experience creation, promotion, distribution, and monetization:

Highly immersive ad formats for the official Roblox advertising system

Bespoke brand integrations into popular experiences

Proprietary Pop-Up Shops, interactive characters, and integrated content products

First-to-market home grown solution to turn digital in-experience codes into real-world physical redemptions

Robust influencer marketing programs

In-experience brand lift studies

Expert video content creation for Tik Tok, YouTube, and more

Metaverse strategy & innovation consulting

“Super League is one of the longest standing experts in the Roblox ecosystem for brands. We strongly believe that no other company in this industry has our level of in-house expertise, developer relationships and proprietary tools. This partnership gives us a huge advantage in being able to help the biggest brands in the world win on a world’s leading immersive platform,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Super League. “We are excited about the scale and impact we can bring to our brand and development partners with transformative new ad solutions and our continued commitment to excellence.”

"Super League is an ambitious, future-focused company whose experience working with the Roblox developer community made them an important addition to our Roblox Partner Program,” said Ashley McCollum, Head of Immersive Media Solutions, Roblox. "We are thrilled to have them on board to drive the Roblox brand ecosystem forward and to innovate together."

Super League's inclusion in the Roblox Partner Program, combined with its longstanding dedication to supporting 100s of Roblox developers with software to help manage and grow their businesses, creates an unparalleled opportunity to achieve massive reach and powerful results for brands. Immediate benefits of being part of the program include access to educational resources and training, along with comprehensive tools, collateral, and insights for brand onboarding and education. Super League, with its recently acquired in-house development studio, is poised to build upon an enviable track record of partnerships with more than 100 brands and IP owners such as Universal Pictures, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, NFL, Chipotle, Clarks, Dave & Busters, PacSun, Interscope Records, Warner Music Group, L’Oreal, and more.

“We have led the industry in understanding and utilizing Roblox as the future of communication and connection for Gen Z and Gen A,” says Ann Hand, Chair and CEO for Super League. “The magnitude of the Roblox platform continues to grow as exponentially as the unquenchable thirst young consumers have for it. We intend to maximize the power of this Program for our brand and development partners, fueling the rapid growth and evolution of our immersive web business. This is where the next generation lives, and how they prefer to engage. It is an imperative for brands to create a persistent strategy and presence in this space.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .